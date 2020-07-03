We are about to enter a new and rather unknown world of social entertainment but after months of extensive planning The Brixton Courtyard at Brixton Jamm is ready to welcome you with an expansive selection of socially distanced socials from Thursday July 9th. Expect varied and vibrant offerings every day of the week across three newly renovated covid-safe outdoor areas. Street food traders, parlour games, craft beers and cocktails, brunches and a whole host of other treats including world class DJs such as Erol Alkan and Dan Shake will be on offer. Brixton Jamm is here to rescue summer 2020.

The Brixton Courtyard at the storied Brixton Jamm venue is a new socially distanced outdoor experience set across three fully themed areas. Each of the spaces – The Courtyard, The Beach and The Garden – has been renovated for the coming summer season. A series of stunningly decorated, all-weather socially distanced tables and private booths will transport you far away from everyday life and drop you into a completely escapist setting. The charming production is accompanied by high tech sound systems that will deliver a mix of house, disco, reggae, garage, funk, soul, hip hop and jazz; the full programme of entertainment to be announced soon.

Norman Jay

This creatively conceived event series encompasses a wide array of sounds, scenes and styles and will be hosted by acclaimed UK promoters including Percolate, Little Gay Brother, Shut The Front Door, Fever 105, Good Times and Two Six One. World class artists such as Erol Alkan, DJ Boring, Dan Shake, DJ Marky, Crazy P, Bondax, Friendly Fires, Leon Vynehall, Norman Jay, Channel One, SHERELLE, Spectrasoul and Moxie will all be bringing their own musical stamp to each party.

As well as a solid electronic music programme, a plethora of brunches will take place including Hip Hop Brunch, Garage Brunch, Drag Brunch by Little Gay Brother and a special Fleetwood Mac themed Brunch. Once government guidelines permit, an exciting live music schedule will be announced featuring the hottest jazz, funk, soul and blues bands alongside a varied selection of social events including Pub Quizzes, Beach Yoga, Drag Bingo, Supper Clubs, Champagne + Fromage cheese & wine parties plus Comedy Shows as part of a 7 days a week schedule of entertainment.

Craft ales

Of course, to fuel your shenanigans, craft ales, stunning cocktails and street food traders on rotation will be in endless supply and it all launches with street food trader STEAKHaus, who are currently focussed on serving sustainable meat in partnership with the Ethical Butcher. They will be serving up grass-fed steak flatbread, charred tenderstem broccoli, free-range chicken thigh kimchi salad, deep fried jalapeños, grass fed cheddar cheese chips plus vegan and veggie options too.

We might have to stay more distant from one another than we have in the past, but with The Brixton Courtyard’s hard work, you can be sure of as much fun as ever, whatever night you choose. Physically distanced but socially connected. A new way to party.

For tickets, full music programme and Covid-19 safety guidelines please head to: thebrixtoncourtyard.co.uk/

___________________________

A-Z artist lineup so far…

Bondax, Channel One, Crazy P (DJ) , Dan Shake, DJ Boring, DJ Marky, Eliza Rose, Elkka, Erol Alkan , Friendly Fires, Helena Star, Karma Kid, Keith Lawerence, Kiara Scuro, Kmya, Krywald & Farrer, L C Y , Leon Vynehall, Liem Jay, LSB, LUCiD, Michelle Manetti, Moxie, Norman Jay, SHERELLE, Spectrasoul, Structure, Tosh Ohta, Tudor Lion.

July Schedule

9th July – Shut The Front Door – Crazy P (DJ), LUCiD, Liem Jay

10th July – Brixton Jamm Presents – DJ Marky, Tendai + TBA

11th July – Percolate – Leon Vynehall, Kiara Scuro, Krwyald & Farrer

12th July – Channel One Sundays – Channel One, Tudor Lion, Keith Lawerence

16th July – Shut The Front Door – Friendly Fires, Michelle Manetti, Zerya

17th July – Two Six One – Spectrasoul, Beffskee + TBA

18th July – Percolate – Moxie + TBA

19th July – Fever 105 – Norman Jay, Scarlett May O’Malley + TBA

22nd July – Percolate – Dan Shake, Eliza Rose, Elkka

23rd July – Bondax & Karma Kid – Bondax, Karma Kid, Helena Star

24th July – Two Six One – LSB, Louise Plus One, Structure

25th July – Percolate – Erol Alkan, Toshiki Ohta, Kmya

26th July – Little Gay Brother – Michelle Manetti, Oli Keens, Reece Spooner, Joshua James

29th July – Percolate – DJ Boring, Tia Cousins + TBA

31st July – Percolate – Sherelle, LCY + TBA

The Brixton Courtyard at Brixton Jamm – 261 Brixton Road, Brixton, London. SW9 6LH

Related – Nick Cave to stream solo show from Alexandra Palace