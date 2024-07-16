In these days of cost of living crises everyone likes an interesting drinks offer. Then combine that with the explosion of quality in the pre-prepared cocktail market and hey presto you have this top offer from our disruptive brewing friends from Scotland, BrewDog.

One thing that cannot be denied about BrewDog is that the beers are excellent and the commitment of the business to quality borders on the obsessive. I will also always love them for releasing as a special edition the Barnard Castle Opthalmic Society brew.

But BrewDog is more than just craft beer, and has lent into the pre-prepared cocktail market, bringing its obsession with perfection to bear. And for one month from July 15th every BrewDog bar will give groups of 2 the opportunity to enjoy 3 Wonderland Cocktails for just £5. The promotion runs from July 15th to August 15th and involves customers booking a ticket for a self-guided cocktail tasting for 2 for only £5.

You have the chance to choose 3 of Wonderland’s bar-quality canned cocktails and will receive 6 tasting glasses between 2 as well as a tasting guide on how to serve each of the cocktails. Cocktails on offer include the Espresso Martini, Margarita, Mojito, Passionfruit Martini and Cantarito Paloma.

Wonderland Cocktails launched in late 2023 and are crafted with BrewDog Distilling Co.’s very own acclaimed spirits including: Lonewolf gin, Abstrakt vodka, DUO rum, and Casa Rayos tequila, with cocktails ranging from 10% to 14% ABV.

Steven Kearsley, Managing Director of BrewDog Distilling Co., said “Since launching Wonderland canned cocktails in October 2023, our focus has been dialled in on driving trial. The exceptional quality of these cocktails has to be tasted firsthand to understand how brilliant they are, from their bar-strength ABVs to the unique shake-and-serve method that gives the perfect serve every time. This new sampling campaign marks a big opportunity for us to showcase these brands to new consumers, making it both simple and sociable to enjoy Wonderland with a friend during our tasting for 2. With 5 new products joining the range, Wonderland is growing, and we want people to see that cocktails can be simple, accessible, fuss-free and taste great.”

Tickets for the 2-person tasting need to be booked in advance online and once you have booked your chosen bar and date, simply stop by and show the bar team your ticket, pick your preferred cocktails and they’ll set you up with glassware and a tasting sheet.

Participants must be over 18 years old, and certain exclusions apply, including Scottish BrewDog Bars, Gatwick Airport, Edinburgh Airport, and Waterloo Arms.

For more information, full terms and conditions and to reserve your spot, head to https://www.brewdog.com/uk/wonderland-cocktails-tasting.