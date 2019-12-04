Celebrating 21 years of selling fresh produce, Borough Market has launched its fifth annual brew, teaming up with Villages – a micro-brewery in Deptford – and brewing expert Daniel Tapper of The Beak brewery.

Intended to evoke the market’s fruit seller’s stall, the limited-edition Wet Hop IPA is brewed with freshly-picked wet hops grown in the Market Hall. Underlining the market’s commitment to provenance, the beer favours English Fuggles hops, with the vines planted in the heart of Borough Market’s glass-fronted Market Hall, sustainably fertilised with a combination of recycled coffee grounds from traders and rain water collected from the market’s roof. In addition to the Fuggles hops, the Wet Hop IPA is also loaded with Mosaic, Ekuanot and Azacca hops to lend strong tropical fruit nuances.

For the first time, this year’s brew will be sold in cans, rather than bottles – a move that reflects Borough Market’s commitment to sustainability. Aluminium can be recycled numerous times without losing its quality. Being lighter in weight and smaller in volume than glass, cans helps reduce carbon emissions and create a more sustainable footprint for everyone involved, from production and transport to wholesale and distribution, right through to recycling.

On the launch of this year’s beer, Darren Henaghan, Managing Director at Borough Market said: “Sustainability is at the core of Borough Market and we are constantly looking for new ways to innovate. By using cans for the first time we are helping to minimise our own footprint. This new and unique seasonal beer grown with our own hops, fertilised with left over coffee grounds and brewed locally is a true reflection of this. Borough Market is a vibrant place to discover the unique and rediscover the familiar and we hope our customers will enjoy toasting 21 years since we established ourselves as a world class produce market.”

Expert brewer, Daniel Tapper, added: “As both a brewer and a food writer it is such an honour and exciting experience to create a beer that not only displays genuine London terroir, but also showcases Borough Market’s unique position at the heart of our country’s food and drink scene. Every day, hundreds of people walk past the hops that are growing in Borough Market and with Villages, we have created a beer that is imbued with those unique flavours. It’s wonderful to create a new taste experience for people to enjoy using sustainable ingredients grown right here in the city.”

Prominent fruit notes are noticeable on pour, with potent aromas of lychee, mango, melon and lemon joined by some resinous pine notes. Tropical fruit continues on the palate, with particular savours of mango and lychee, citrus notes of lemon and grapefruit, and a slightly oily mouth-feel. A moderate bitterness prevails (although less so than expected from the nose) and lingers on the long, juicy finish.

Borough Wet Hop IPA is available from Borough Market’s shop, speciality beer bar The Rake and the Globe Tavern located in the market. A limited run of over 700 cans has been produced, priced at £3.90.

In the lead up to Christmas, Borough Market will be open every day, until 4pm on Christmas Eve (including Sundays). The market’s annual ‘An Evening of Cheese’ will also take place on Wednesday 11th December, from 6-8pm. The late-night shopping opportunity will provide customers with a chance to consult with more than 20 of Borough Market’s renowned cheesemongers, with a wide range of cow, goat and sheep’s milk cheese available from the UK and International producers. Further information can be found here.