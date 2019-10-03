Celebrating 21 years as a world-class food destination, Borough Market will be remodelled next month, with a brand new sustainable dining space at its core.

During the week commencing Monday 11th November, the next stage in the market’s evolution will see over 20 new traders opening in an expanded produce zone and the arrival of ‘The Borough Market Kitchen’ – a large dining space with communal seating, serving hot and cold dishes from 20 stands. Here, traders will include the likes of Mei Mei, JUMA Kitchen, Mimo, Brindisa Kitchen, Scotchtails, Applebee’s Fish, Rudie’s Jerk Shack and more. Continuing Borough Market’s commitment to sustainability, The Borough Market Kitchen will be entirely plastic-free, with tables and seating constructed from recycled materials.

Fresh, seasonal produce remains at the heart of Borough Market, and the expanded produce zone will enable shoppers to source the best fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy and baked goods, along with some unique ingredients from the Market’s expert traders. A range of new and existing traders will move into the Green Market area, as well as maintaining their current location at Three Crown Square.

On this new stage of Borough Market’s development, Darren Henaghan, Borough Market Managing Director, said: “Borough Market believes that food is for sharing: through creating dishes by professional chefs and home cooks; through exchanging ideas with expert traders and producers; or by simply meeting with others to enjoy eating together and creating memorable moments. The last 21 years in our 1,000-year history has seen us move from wholesale to becoming a world class public food destination, and it’s fitting that we celebrate our modern coming of age by expanding what we do best – fresh produce, expertly sourced and shared in a vibrant communal atmosphere.”

The Borough Market Kitchen will be open from 10am-5pm (Monday-Thursday, Saturday) and 10am-6pm (Friday) and will be located in Jubilee Place, the Market’s current wholesale area.

More soon.