Boris Johnson may be odds-on favourite to become the next Prime Minister, but his career is already on the rocks at a nearby St. James hotel.
Starting from this week political enthusiasts can indulge in a range of cocktails including the ‘No Big Deal’, ‘Maygarita’ and ‘Spiced Figrage’.
‘Jeremy’s Punch’ and the ‘Dark n Tory’ also feature, as well as the ‘Corbopolitan’ and ‘Euro Fizz’.
The cocktails have been devised by the passionate team of mixologists at the Blue Boar Bar and illustrated by political cartoonist David Lewis.
The bar is a regular haunt for politicians looking to mull the political situation over with a stiff drink.
In fact, so engrained is the hotel in Westminster life that the House of Commons Division Bell is still sounded to give politicians lingering over a pint enough time to get back to cast their vote!
The full political cocktail menu is below:
TRAVELLERS INSPIRATION
City of London Gin, Kwai Feh, Elderflower Syrup, Lemon
BORIS ON THE ROCKS
Cachaça, Crème de Mure, Passion Fruit, Elderflower
JEREMY’S PUNCH
Vodka, Disaronno Liqueur, Chambord, Strawberry & Rose Syrup
SPICED FIGRAGE
Spiced Rum, Fig Liqueur, Falernum, Orange, Almond Syrup & Passionfruit Puree
NO BIG DEAL
Oban, Midori, Kwai Feh, Falernum, Grapefruit & Salt
MAYGARITA
Tequila, Sugar, Cranberry & Fresh Raspberries
EURO FIZZ
Gin, Vanilla Syrup, Rhubarb Confit & Prosecco
CORBOPOLITAN
Raspberry, Passion Fruit, Beefeater Gin & Absolut Vodka Infuse
Vanilla Syrup, Lime Juice, Egg White, Cranberry
DONALD’S ICED TEA
Bourbon, Cocchi Americano, Popcorn Syrup, Lime, Pineapple & Angostura Bitter
DARK’N’TORY
Patron Cafe XO, Campari, Gran Marnier, Pink Grapefruit & Cranberry
