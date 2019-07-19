Boris Johnson may be odds-on favourite to become the next Prime Minister, but his career is already on the rocks at a nearby St. James hotel.

Starting from this week political enthusiasts can indulge in a range of cocktails including the ‘No Big Deal’, ‘Maygarita’ and ‘Spiced Figrage’.

‘Jeremy’s Punch’ and the ‘Dark n Tory’ also feature, as well as the ‘Corbopolitan’ and ‘Euro Fizz’.

The cocktails have been devised by the passionate team of mixologists at the Blue Boar Bar and illustrated by political cartoonist David Lewis.

The bar is a regular haunt for politicians looking to mull the political situation over with a stiff drink.

In fact, so engrained is the hotel in Westminster life that the House of Commons Division Bell is still sounded to give politicians lingering over a pint enough time to get back to cast their vote!

TRAVELLERS INSPIRATION

City of London Gin, Kwai Feh, Elderflower Syrup, Lemon

BORIS ON THE ROCKS

Cachaça, Crème de Mure, Passion Fruit, Elderflower

JEREMY’S PUNCH

Vodka, Disaronno Liqueur, Chambord, Strawberry & Rose Syrup

SPICED FIGRAGE

Spiced Rum, Fig Liqueur, Falernum, Orange, Almond Syrup & Passionfruit Puree

NO BIG DEAL

Oban, Midori, Kwai Feh, Falernum, Grapefruit & Salt

MAYGARITA

Tequila, Sugar, Cranberry & Fresh Raspberries

EURO FIZZ

Gin, Vanilla Syrup, Rhubarb Confit & Prosecco

CORBOPOLITAN

Raspberry, Passion Fruit, Beefeater Gin & Absolut Vodka Infuse

Vanilla Syrup, Lime Juice, Egg White, Cranberry

DONALD’S ICED TEA

Bourbon, Cocchi Americano, Popcorn Syrup, Lime, Pineapple & Angostura Bitter

DARK’N’TORY

Patron Cafe XO, Campari, Gran Marnier, Pink Grapefruit & Cranberry