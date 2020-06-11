Established with the aim to “make fantastic cocktails accessible”, Black Lines will introduce three new bottled cocktails in time for summer. The first, Black Lines Negroni, was launched this week, available in 500ml bottles, ready to serve.

A twist on one of Europe’s best loved classic cocktails, the east London-based bottled cocktail specialists hope their bottled Negroni will bring added convenience for drinkers, whether enjoyed at home, in the park, or at (socially distanced) events.

Previously a favourite of their on-tap range, available at venues such as Harrods, Temper, and the upcoming BIRCH Community, the cocktail features a few subtle tweaks to the classic recipe. Juniper-forward East London Liquor Co. London Dry Gin is teamed with Campari and herbaceous Spanish vermouth. To ensure that this bottled Negroni delivers a perfect serve straight from the bottle, Morgan Ward, Black Lines Sales Director, says: “We’ve worked closely with a number of top London bartenders to calculate the ‘perfect stir-down’ and have built in the optimal amount of dilution to every 100ml serve”.

The Black Lines Negroni is thus ready to serve straight over ice with a slice of orange.

As well as celebrating independent British distilleries, Black Lines has also collaborated with nine artists, with each creating an illustration that embodies the personality and history of the cocktails. Bristol-based Jamie Much has designed the Negroni label, exhibiting his block-fill work.

Also celebrating the drink’s place in Italian aperitivo culture, Black Lines has teamed up with Brindisa to supply Perelló Gordal Olives marinated with Guindilla chilis, which will be included with the first 100 online orders of the new Black Lines Negroni.

On the launch of the bottled Negroni, Morgan Ward told The London Economic: “To celebrate the launch of The Black Lines Negroni, we have teamed up with the exceptional London deli, Brindisa. The first 100 online orders will include a tin of their infamous Perelló Gordal Olives and we would like to encourage discerning drinkers to create their own Aperitivo moments at home. Made with East London Liquor Company London Dry Gin, Campari, and Vittore Spanish Vermouth, The Black Lines Negroni is ready to serve straight over ice. We are excited to bring added convenience for discerning drinkers whether it be a tipple at home, picnics in the park, or small socially distanced gatherings.”

The Black Lines bottled Negroni is available to purchase from the brand’s webstore, as well as from select independent bottle shops, including Shop Cuvée & Salthouse. RRP £24, 500ml.

