Thousands of UK restaurants and pubs will re-open their doors to sit-down customers this weekend, for the first time in almost four months. While guides to eating out on the 4th July would typically have an American slant, the date has become prominent in the UK calendar for the hospitality industry, with restaurants finally able to open (still following strict safety guidelines) as lockdown restrictions loosen. We pick 10 of the best London restaurants re-opening this weekend.

The best London restaurants re-opening on 4th July

The Ombra Altana by Fourthspace and Office for Crafted Architecture © Agnese Sanvito

Ombra

Having operated a successful collection and delivery operation since March, the Hackney Italian restaurant will re-open this weekend. Two entrances will be available to control the flow of people coming in and out of the restaurant, while a host will also be on hand. Reservations for outside will be taken in the coming weeks, while loyal customers – having ordered a take-away during lockdown – will be given priority booking. During the day, a short menu will be available alongside the restaurant’s shop selling fresh pasta, sauces, wine and groceries. The restaurant will push a new set menu at weekends, while the dinner menu will highlight Ombra’s superlative pasta dishes such as tagliolini with guanciale and artichoke; rigatoni with rump of beef ragù; or tortelli with guinea fowl, Jersey cream and truffle. Further information can be found at ombrabar.restaurant.

Bubala

One of the best vegetarian restaurants re-opening on 4th July, Bubala will serve a ‘Bubala Knows Best’ set menu only. With precautions being taken to ensure the safety of customers and staff, bookings can be made via the restaurant’s website, with Bubala open for dinner from Tuesday – Saturday, and for lunch from Friday – Sunday. Highlights from the Middle Eastern-inspired set menu include labneh with roasted grapes and tarragon; fried aubergine with zhoug and date syrup; halloumi with black seed honey; and the restaurant’s famous confit potatoes with toum. Further information can be found at bubala.co.uk.

RELATED: Restaurant Review – Bubala

Pastaio

Stevie Parle’s Pastaio will re-open on 4th July, offering discounts for those most affected by Covid-19. NHS staff will receive 50 percent off eat-in orders, while students, hospitality workers and pensioners will receive 25 percent discount. Children will also eat for free all summer. In addition to applying government guidance to both restaurants (Soho and Westfield London), reservations will be accepted at the Soho site for the first time. Serving Pastaio’s signature pasta dishes, both restaurants will re-open with a new order-at-table app available alongside the restaurant’s existing click & collect and multiple-platform delivery services. Both sites will also have roomy terraces ideal for alfresco dining. Westfield London will trade seven days, while Soho open on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th July only, followed by all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday from the following week. Further information can be found at pastaio.london.

RELATED: Restaurant Review – Pastaio

Photo : Haydon Perrior

Casa do Frango

Piri-piri chicken specialists Casa do Frango will re-open both its Southwark and Shoreditch restaurants this weekend. Having operated a collection and delivery service for the past three months, both restaurants will re-open fully on Saturday 4th July, with the space reconfigured in each restaurant to allow for social distancing. Moreover, the Shoreditch site will lauch a brand new outdoor terrace and cocktail hatch, while both restaurants will accept card payment only for the foreseeable future. Further information can be found at casadofrango.co.uk.

RELATED: Restaurant Review – Casa Do Frango, Shoreditch

HIDE

One of our most missed fine dining restaurants, HIDE will re-open on 4th July. Having already taken over 300 bookings for the evening, the restaurant will serve new summer menus championing the best seasonal produce, created by chef Ollie Dabbous. The restaurant’s wine pricing policy will also change for the summer, offering around 7,000 bottles from Hedonism Wines, available at the shop’s shelf price plus £10 per 75cl bottle, making their wines 50 percent cheaper than most central London restaurants. New health and safety measures will also be in place, while the HIDE at Home delivery service will continue to operate for those still uncomfortable with eating out. Further information can be found at hide.co.uk.

RELATED: Restaurant Review – Hide, Ground

Photo: Jamie Orlando Smith

Legare

A neighbourhood Italian restaurant near Tower Bridge, Legare will begin to welcome guests to their dining room on 4th July, for the first time in over three months. Initially open for dinner from Wednesday – Saturday, and lunch on Sunday, the restaurant will offer two dinner sittings – at 6pm and 8:30pm. Between sittings, the restaurant will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised for the next set of guests. As ever, Legare’s menu will focus on sustainable, seasonal produce, with a focus on fresh pasta washed down with natural wines. For those not ready to eat out, ‘Legare-at-home’ boxes will also be launched in the coming weeks. Further information can be found at legarelondon.com.

Legare will now open its doors on 10th. Bookings can be made from then.

Barrafina Coal Drops Yard, London, UK. 15 October 2018. Photo by Greg Funnell

Barrafina Coal Drops Yard

The Harts Group will re-open Barrafina at Coal Drops Yard on 4th July. Sister restaurant Parrillan will also open this weekend, as well as Casa and Plaza Pastor. El Pastor will follow on 7th July, with Barrafina Dean Street and Quo Vadis scheduled to open on 9th July. Adelaide Street and Drury Lane plan to open later this month. Barrafina will also take reservations for the first time ever, with some seats reserved for walk-ins, with a virtual queuing system. To allow for physical distancing, additional space will be kept between guests, and to give chefs more space in which to work safely, menus have been slimmed down to the most popular dishes, while daily specials will continue to be available. All guests’ and staff temperatures will be taken on arrival. Barrafina Coal Drops Yard will be open from Tuesday – Sunday. Further information can be found at barrafina.co.uk.

RELATED: Restaurant Review – Barrafina, Coal Drops Yard

Padella

Arguably London’s most in demand pasta restaurant, Padella sites in Borough Market and Shoreditch will re-open this weekend. Having implemented new safety measurements, both restaurants will be open from noon on Saturday 4th July. As has always been the case with Padella, the restaurant will operate a walk-ins only policy, with virtually queuing via the WalkUp app. Further information can be found at padella.co.

RELATED: Dinner at Padella is actually worth queuing for

12:51 – Around the Cluck

Chef James Cochran will re-open his Islington restaurant 12:51 this weekend, but will continue to focus on ‘Around the Cluck’ – his new buttermilk fried jerk chicken concept. With space for just 11 tables before lockdown, the tiny Upper Street restaurant will now have space for five tables, with the full menu proving too difficult to serve in accordance with health and safety guidelines. Around the Cluck orders can also be placed to collect, or for local delivery. Further information can be found at 1251.co.uk.

RELATED: Restaurant Review – 12:51

Photo: Karolina Wiercigroch

Murger Hanhan

An unexpected Mayfair gem, Murger Hanhan specialises in Xi’an cuisine – specifically murger sandwiches and hand-pulled Biangbiang noodles. As of Saturday 4th July, the tiny Sackville Street restaurant will re-open with a new layout to ensure tables are spaced at least one metre apart. Groups of up to six people will be accepted, and only card payments will be taken for the foreseeable future. Further information can be found at murgerhan.com.

RELATED: Restaurant Review – Murger Hanhan

RELATED: These are the best restaurant DIY meal kits