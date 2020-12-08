Christmas will be very different this year, to say the least. With various restrictions still placed on hospitality businesses and household mixing, we pick the best Christmas food delivery options for 2020.

Christmas food delivery: Britain’s best options for 2020

One Fine Dine Christmas Menu

With over 10 years’ experience in fine dining, providing meals to the private jet industry, Daniel Hulme launched One Fine Dine this year, with the hope of bringing fun back to high-quality meal preparation. Priding themselves on serving easy to prepare Michelin star quality food to homes and offices around London and the home counties, One Fine Dine have recently launched their Christmas menu, priced from £65 per head.

Offering a remarkably luxurious dining experience, One Fine Dine have the capacity to cater for large groups, able to schedule simultaneous multi-drops for ‘virtual’ parties and gatherings held via video call. Each meal kit is accompanied by expert step-by-step plating instructions, accompanied by all necessary garnishes to plate high-end restaurant quality food at home. On the Christmas food menu, starter choices include Scottish Balik smoked salmon topped with Oscietra caviar; compressed watermelon salad; and duck and chicken liver parfait. Mains feature individual Denham beef Wellingtons; turkey paupiette; or nut roast, all served with trimmings including cider-braised red cabbage, sauteed Brussels sprouts; and goose fat roast potatoes (a vegan option is also available). Finally, dessert includes a choice of individual Buche de Noel with clementine gel; coconut panna cotta; and Christmas Mess. A full drinks menu is also offered, including prestige wines, spirits, beers, and soft drinks.

Wild Radish Christmas Dinner Kits

Alongside introducing gift vouchers and subscription packages, Wild Radish has launched a range of Christmas meal kits available for nationwide delivery. A new recipe box delivery service, Wild Radish works with top chefs on recipes championing great, seasonal ingredients. Co-founded by chef Anthea Stephenson (formerly The River Café and Polpetto) and entrepreneur James Bhardwaj, Wild Radish has been designed to share the participating chefs’ love of great ingredients, providing home cooks with easy-to-follow DIY recipes and tips to recreate exceptional restaurant quality dishes at home. Inspired by each chef’s work at celebrated UK restaurants, recipe boxes provide the ingredients and tips to make the dish at home, without spending hours in the kitchen, or searching for specialist ingredients. Instead, participating chefs source ingredients themselves, using their favourite artisan suppliers.

For the Christmas food boxes, collaborating chefs include the likes of Philip Howard, Dan Fletcher, and Marianna Leivaditaki. Each kit contains all necessary ingredients for a Christmas main course and dessert, plus a bottle of Champagne and some additional surprises. With a meat, fish, and vegetarian option, dishes include Philip Howard’s roasted tomahawk aged beef rump with a truffled walnut pesto, stuffed field mushrooms, stout glazed onions, crushed celeriac, hasselback potatoes, and cavolo nero; or Dan Fletcher’s herb-crusted salmon with wild mushrooms, spinach, creme fraiche and potato gratin. Marianna Leivaditaki’s vegetarian option comprises chestnut and baby onion stifado, potato and parsnip purée, parsnip crisps, and crispy kale. Orders must be place by midnight on Wednesday 16th December for deliveries between 21st – 23rd December.

The Ninth Christmas Box

Ready to eat in 45 minutes, Jun Tanaka and his team at The Ninth have introduced a Michelin-starred Christmas dinner delivery, priced from £100 for two people. With every aspect of the dinner meticulously pre-prepared and ready to heat at home, the Christmas boxes are available for two, four, or six people. The Ninth Christmas Box comprises a choice of either turkey ballotine; beef fillet in a herb salt crust; or celeriac, potato and truffle pithivier, plus selection of trimmings and sauces. These include roasted cauliflower cheese topped with béchamel and shallot breadcrumbs; Jun’s signature crispy Belle de Fontenay potatoes; Delica pumpkin purée; braised red cabbage with pears; and Brussels sprouts with onion and smoked bacon. For dessert, panettone bread and butter pudding is available with crème fraiche. A selection of wines are also available to accompany. Orders must be placed before 12pm on Friday 11th December.

Manteca at Home

Chris Leach, chef and co-founder of Manteca has introduced a selection of Christmas food boxes, available for nationwide delivery. A Soho restaurant renowned for its focus on nose-to-tail cooking, hand-rolled pastas, and fire-cooked cuts to share, the Manteca at Home Christmas boxes are available in three sizes. Priced at £50, the starter box contains a selection of house-made salumi; smoked cod’s roe; chicken liver parfait and date jam; Christmas pudding and amaretti; while the next box up features all of the above, plus goose, cranberry and pistachio sausage; grape mostarda; and pear and date chutney (£90). For £150, a luxury hamper is also available, featuring all of the aforementioned, plus tortellini in brodo; Porchetta with apple ketchup, and four brioche buns ready to be stuffed with leftover Porchetta trimmings.

Delivered via overnight courier, all items will arrive chilled and vacuum-packed for dispatch nationwide in a thermally insulated and recyclable box. Cooking and assembly instructions are included in each box where necessary. Orders must be made by Friday 18th December for Christmas delivery.

SMOKESTAK Christmas at Home

Following the success of SMOKESTAK’s DIY smoked meats and bun boxes, chef and founder David Carter is offering Christmas specials for nationwide delivery throughout December. With meats carefully sourced from long-standing suppliers Philip Warren Butchers and Swaledale, smoked over kiln-dried English oak for up to 15 hours, options include the likes of whole smoked Devonshire bronze turkey; whole smoked Goosnargh duck; and treacle-cured smoked gammon. Christmas cocktails also include a spiced ginger old fashioned, and a blood orange Negroni, both bottled and ready to serve over ice. The restaurant’s core choice of smoked meats and DIY bun kits are also available in addition to Christmas food.

Delivered direct to homes via overnight courier, all meat will be fully-smoked / cooked before being chilled and vacuum-packed for dispatch nationwide in a thermally insulated box. Reheat and assembly instructions are included in each box. Christmas orders must be placed before 6pm on Monday 21st December.

Club Mexicana Vegan Christmas Taco Kits

Photo: Nic Crilly-Hargrave

As well as introducing new Christmas dishes to the completely vegan menus at Club Mexicana’s Kingly Court and Seven Dials Market restaurants, founder Meriel Armitage and her team have launched a selection of festive feasts and DIY taco kits, available for nationwide delivery. Following the success of their sell-out DIY taco kits launched earlier this year, Club Mexicana has launched two new festive boxes to feed up to four or six people, plus a selection of New Year’s Eve boxes.

Easy to assemble at home, the ‘Xmas DIY Taco Kit’ is filled with ’turkey’ tacos, loaded with deep fried Brussels sprouts, pickled cabbage, crispy shallots, sage and onion mayo, and chipotle cranberry sauce. The ‘Club Mex-mas Festive Feast’, on the other hand, consists of four courses, beginning with Pozole Rojo (slow cooked Mexican-inspired tomato broth with four different types of dried chillis, roasted jackfruit and hominy), topped with radish, coriander and a squeeze of lime. Mains include ’turkey’ tacos and a side of Fully Loaded Nachos, topped with ground ‘beef’ made in-house using vegan burger mince, plus cheeze sauce, sour cream, guacamole, pickled pink onions, jalapeños, coriander, and hot sauce. To finish, dark chocolate orange mousse is served with candied orange and edible flowers. 500ml bottles of house-made cocktails can also be order to accompany, including Club Mexicana’s classic margarita, or coffee-infused tequila Negroni.



Nature’s Choice Christmas Veg Box

Based at New Covent Garden Market, Nature’s Choice typically supplies high-end London restaurants, but during the first national lockdown the family-run business began to offer seasonal fruit and vegetable boxes for delivery to homes in London and the surrounding areas. Working closely with growers and farmers to deliver consistent innovation, Nature’s Choice is dedicated to sourcing only the finest and most sustainably grown produce.

For 2020, Nature’s Choice has launched a new Christmas Vegetable Box, filled with all vegetables needed to prepare Christmas dinner. Available in two sizes (priced from £35 – £65) the Christmas Veg Box contains British parsnips, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, potatoes, rainbow carrots, and various trimmings. The smaller box contains enough produce to feed 3-4 people, while the larger box feeds 6-8.

