When photograph’s of shadow home secretary Diane Abbott sipping an M&S Mojito circulated the internet last year, several stores sold out of the drink. Some news outlets described the drink’s sudden wave of popularity as a “frenzy”, while canned cocktails have even been added to the basket of goods the U.K. statistics office uses to calculate inflation.

Though canned cocktails seem to grow in popularity each Summer, the ready-to-drink offerings are still subject to a less than favourable reputation. Typically aggressively sweet, created with an excessive amount of sugar in hope of making the drinks at least remotely palatable. A number of household name spirit brands and supermarkets’ offerings were once the best of a bad bunch, prized for their convenience – easy to transport, to drink in the park, at barbecues, parties, on the train.

Thanks to the craft beer movement, in part, a whole new wave of quality canned cocktails have emerged, with consumers happy to pay for quality canned drinks. The government’s imposed lockdown and closure of restaurants and bars in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has also inspired a clutch of bars to continue operating, canning their own bar-quality cocktails. While pre-mixed drinks don’t quite match the experience of visiting your favourite bar and having your drink expertly made to order, good quality canned cocktails can act as an ideal stop-gap. While M&S Mojitos are fine, these are the best canned cocktails money can buy.

East London Liquor Co.’s Ready-To-Drink Range

New from the east London distillery, East London Liquor Co.’s canned cocktail range comprises the distillery’s award-winning spirits with natural fruit extracts and juices, using no artificial sweeteners, colours, or preservatives. Available in cases of 12 cans, the range features four simple cocktails: a grapefruit gin and tonic, alongside a low alcohol (0.5 percent ABV) version; rum with ginger and a hint of red chilli; and – best of all – East London Liquor Co. British Wheat Vodka with tart rhubarb soda, described as “a kind of Collins in a can”. They’re also ridiculously accessible, priced at £2 per can. All are available to order from eastlondonliquorcompany.com, or from Whole Foods UK.

Nine Lives’ Baller Highball Cocktails

One of south London’s best bars, Nine Lives has launched a range of sustainable canned cocktails. Further proof that canned cocktails can be of exceptional quality, each drink features ingredients carefully considered, with the environment, community, and consumer in mind. Created by the bartenders at Nine Lives, near London Bridge station, the canned highball range includes four ‘baller’ cocktails, including combinations such as Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky, lemongrass, fresh apple, and sauvignon blanc; pomegranate-infused Ketel One with lemon and sumac cordial, and soda; and Tanqueray London dry gin, blackberry jam, rosemary, and Nine Lives limoncello.

All cocktails are produced and canned in-house at the bar, with no preservatives added. Delivery is currently available to SE1 addresses, otherwise collection is available. Further information can be found at ninelivesbar.com.

That Boutique-y Gin Company ‘Craft Cocktails’

Best served chilled, straight from the craft beer style cans, That Boutique-y Gin Company launched a canned cocktail range last year. Using the brand’s award winning gins, concoctions include the likes of Moonshot Gin and tonic; Strawberry Gin Fizz, using the brand’s Strawberry & Balsamico Gin, combined with vanilla and orange blossom cream soda; Yuzu Gin Collins, teaming the citrus fruit with jasmine and lemonade; and Cherry Gin Cola, which combines That Boutique-y Gin Company Cherry Gin with craft cola. All That Boutique-y Gin Company Craft Cocktails are available from Master of Malt.

Ace+Freak Canned Cocktails

An all-natural range of premium canned cocktails, Ace+Freak was launched by bartender Tom Soden, co-founder of bars such as Nine Lives and The Gunmakers in Clerkenwell. Producing cocktails with the highest regard for flavour, quality, and sustainability, the Ace+Freak range uses sustainably sourced ingredients, using no additives. Striving to reduce their carbon footprint, all of the brand’s juices, wines, and spirits used are sourced from Europe, packed into lightweight cans. Drinks include the likes of watermelon and cucumber sangria; and a refreshing elderflower and mint spritz. Further information can be found at aceandfreak.me.

Photo: Simply C Photography

Niche Cocktails

Now available for home delivery, Suffolk-based Niche Cocktails has a prominent focus on bar-quality cocktails, made using natural ingredients. Born out of a passion to produce high quality pre-mixed cocktails, the brand’s range features three cocktails: a mojito enlivened with matcha, served in a 250ml slim can; and two of the UK’s first 150ml can shorts, a whisky sour with Manuka honey and a whisper of caramel, and a very good take on a classic Old Fashioned. Using an undisclosed bourbon whiskey, the Old Fashioned has an ideal sweet-bitter ratio, complete with some Italian blood orange. Further information can be found at nichecocktails.co.uk.

Porter’s Gin Hippy Fizz

Aberdeen-based Porter’s Gin, has canned one of its most popular cocktail recipes, now available for home delivery. Created by Brand Ambassador Jack Wareing, Hippy Fizz is a highball cocktail with a tropical base of pineapple shrub and malted passionfruit, joined by Porter’s Gin, which is cold distilled with botanicals such as pink peppercorn and Buddha’s hand citrus. Further information can be found at portersgin.co.uk.

Empirical Spirits Canned Cocktails

Self-proclaimed ‘flavour company’, Empirical Spirits has launched an artist collaboration project with London-based Toby Evans, producing two new canned cocktails. With cans designed by Evans, the Copenhagen-based distillery’s CAN 01 feature’s a slightly carbonated concoction of whole milk oolong tea, toasted birch, and green gooseberry. CAN 02, on the other hand, comprises sour cherry, blackcurrant buds, young pine cone, and walnut wood, which provides further depth. Further information can be found at shop.empiricalspirits.co.

LONG SHOT Hard Seltzers

Blending fruit, sparkling water and alcohol, LONG SHOT hard seltzers are inspired by the “light, refreshing and full of flavour” hard seltzer trend popular in America. While many options are packed with artificial ingredients and flavourings, LONG SHOT’s hard seltzers are each made with natural ingredients such as grapefruit; strawberry and rhubarb; and raspberry and blackcurrant. They’re also gluten-free, suitable for vegans, and packed in environmentally-friendly cans. Further information can be found at longshotdrinks.com.

