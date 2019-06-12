TRENDING:
Beer of the Week: Salcombe Brewery Pale Ale

June 12, 2019

Founded in 2016 by John and Gerry Tiner, inspired by 35 years of nearby family holidays, Salcombe Brewery Co. is an eco-friendly, locally supportive brewery operating in South Devon. With investment secured both nationally and internationally by shareholders with a similar taste for high quality beer, the state of the art brewery was built on the site of a decommissioned water reservoir looking towards the Salcombe Ria. Here, the underground storing facility’s natural ambient temperature is perfect for conditioning, while the site’s own borehole allows the brewery to source its own pure Devonian waters for brewing.

From the brewery’s core range, Salcombe Pale Ale is produced with a nod to the town’s history, with 19th Century ‘Salcombe Fruiters’ known for exporting fruits from the Mediterranean, Caribbean and beyond, with citrus fruits a key cargo. Dry hopped with Summit and Simcoe hops, Salcombe Pale Ale is rife with orange, pink grapefruit and anise notes. Joining aromas of orange, grapefruit and anise, some sweet malt notes are also noticeable. On the palate, Salcombe Pale Ale is robust and relatively full bodied, with prominent savours of orange rind that prevail alongside the sharp, refreshing bitterness that continues on the finish alongside a faintly resinous mouth feel.

Salcombe Pale Ale is available in 330ml bottles with RRP of £25 for 12 bottles. They are available to order online from salcombebrewery.com or from the Brewery Shop.

