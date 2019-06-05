Beer of the Week – Fourpure Key West Key Lime Pie Sour

62 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

With a name inspired by the four core ingredients used to produce beer (grain, yeast, hops and water), Fourpure Brewing Co. launched as a family-run brewery in October 2013. Since then, the brewery has gone from strength to strength, now regarded as one of London’s most exciting craft beer producers, recently bought out by Australian-headquartered Lion (joining a portfolio which includes Magic Rock and Australian craft breweries Little Creatures and Malt Shovel Brewery).

Operating from a site on Bermondsey Trading Estate, between Surrey Quays and Millwall Football Club, Fourpure has always set out to craft the best possible beer, executed with exceptional attention to detail at the forefront. Avoiding cutting corners, the brewery’s rigorous quality control and brewing process has allowed the brewery to produce a remarkable range of beers, supported by national listings in some of the country’s most recognisable retailers. In 2017, Fourpure Brewing Co. was also named the Society of Independent Brewer’s Most Innovative Brewery.

Seizing every opportunity to improve performance in the face of strong growth, Fourpure also has a prominent focus on sustainability and the environment. In 2014, the brewery began canning their beers, subsequently becoming the first London brewery to can their entire range. As well as promoting better quality control, canning is also a lighter, more sustainable packaging option – indefinitely recyclable. Also, with aluminium significantly lighter than glass, cans have a lower carbon footprint than bottles.

In addition to their core range, Fourpure also launches regular seasonal specials and collaborations. Inspired by the small Key limes that grow in abundance throughout Florida’s Key West, Fourpure’s Key West is a sour take on the Key Lime pie. Kettle soured for 48 hours, each can is packed with a whole lime’s worth of zest. Aromas of lime zest and leaf are instantly present on the nose, alongside some vanilla sweetness and a feint malt backdrop. Zingy lime continues on the palate, lending a sharp, refreshing edge, balanced with some mild lactic notes and a little more vanilla, complete with lime sherbet on the finish. Moreover, the addition of oats lends the beer a creamy mouth feel. A refreshing, accessible beer albeit sweeter than typical of its style.

Further information on Fourpure Brewing Co. can be found here.

RELATED