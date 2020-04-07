With an enforced lockdown currently in place, and with pubs, restaurants and bars forced to close for the foreseeable future, the food and drink industry has already suffered enormously. Fortunately, a great number of businesses are adhering to strict social distancing guidelines, yet continuing to deliver excellent beers and ciders all over the UK. These are the best beer and cider delivery services operating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toast Ale

Set up with the aim of tackling food waste, Toast Ale uses surplus (yet still fresh) bread that would’ve otherwise been wasted, sourced from bakeries, delis and sandwich makers. Breadcrumbs are combined with malted barley, hops and yeast throughout Toast’s range of four beers. All four are currently available for delivery from their website, with all profits donated to charities fixing the food system. UK delivery is also free at present.

Biercraft x Braybrooke Beer Co.

Restaurant craft beer distributor Biercraft and specialist lager brewery, Braybrooke Beer Co, have teamed up with a collection of independent London restaurants to launch a weekly series of beer cases to be enjoyed at home. Every Thursday, on an ongoing basis, a case of drinks will be curated by restaurants including BAO, 10 Greek Street, Salon, Quality Chop House and Spiritland. These will all be available throughout the entire collaboration, until sold out, and each purchase of the case will also entitle the customer to a voucher for a complimentary dish and Braybrooke when the restaurants reopen. Each case of 12 beers is priced at £33, with £3 from each case sold donated to the featured restaurant’s charity partner. In addition, NHS and key workers will receive a 15 per cent discount code by emailing biercraft.co.uk.

Fourpure

Bermondsey-based Fourpure is currently offering 20 per cent discount on all beer and merchandise via its web shop, following the temporary closure of its taproom. Using the discount code ‘DRINKATHOME’, discount is available on Fourpure’s entire core range and limited edition beers, including Midnight Diner – the brewery’s new New York-inspired cheesecake stout. Further information can be found on Fourpure’s website.

Anspach & Hobday

Having launched a brand new can range last month, Croydon-based Anspach & Hobday are delivering their beers, available as single-style four-packs or mixed packs. Canned beers currently include three of their seven core range beers, and a different monthly special which will be made available each month. Available in 440ml cans, core beers include The Pale Ale, The Sour Dry Hop, and The Ordinary Bitter. Anspach & Hobday’s cans are available for delivery when ordered via the brewery’s webstore.

Big Smoke Brew Co.

Initially set up as a microbrewery behind The Antelope pub in Surbiton, Big Smoke Brew Co. now operates from Esher, Surrey. Representative of the beer that founders James Morgan and Richard Craig personally enjoy drinking, the brewery is currently offering free local delivery on orders over £20 (within five miles of KT10 8BL), and free nationwide shipping on all orders over £48. All of Big Smoke Brew Co.’s core beers are available in cans, including Helles Lager, Cold Spark Citra Lactose Pale, Electric Eye Pale Ale, Underworld Milk Stout, and Fruju New England Pale Ale. Further information can be found at Big Smoke Brew Co.’s website.

Beavertown

One of London’s most consistent breweries, Beavertown’s entire range of canned beers are available from the brewery’s webstore, including ‘Waters of Life’ – their new pale lager produced in collaboration with Brewgooder. Free UK delivery is also offered on all orders over £100.

One Mile End Brewery

Born beneath the White Hart Brew Pub in Whitechapel, One Mile End’s beers are currently produced at a larger brewhouse in north Tottenham. Specialising in experimental beers, all of One Mile End’s canned range of bold, citrusy IPAs and juicy pale ales are available from the brewery’s website, with free next working day delivery if ordered before 10am.

Mother Kelly’s

With five bottle shops and taprooms across London, Mother Kelly’s are currently offering free UK beer delivery from their online store, using the promo code ‘STAY HOME’. In addition to a large selection of beers, various wines and cocktails are available alongside merchandise and gift cards. Further information can be found on the Mother Kelly’s website.

BoroughBox

Launched to disrupt the independent food and drinks supply chain, hoping to make great products accessible to all, BoroughBox is an online marketplace which connects thousands of customers to quality independent food and drinks businesses. Delivering groceries and gifts from hundreds of producers, BoroughBox also serves a good selection of alcohol, including beers from the likes of Jiddler’s Tipple, Five Points Brewing Co. and Hiver Beer. Due to current levels of demand, orders may take up to two working days to be processed before being shipped. Further information can be found at the BoroughBox’s website.

Hawkes (Cider)

Hawkes, the Bermondsey-based craft cidermakers, are offering a next-day delivery service as well as hosting tasting sessions via Youtube, having temporarily closed the doors to their Taproom. For those hoping to take part, the full tasting schedule can be found at Hawkes’ website, with ciders available to order for next day delivery.

Crafty Nectar (Cider)

The UK’s first craft cider subscription box, Crafty Nectar was set up to connect people with ciders made in the traditional way: without concentrates, artificial flavours or gluten. With all ciders sourced from small, independent producers, Crafty Nectar’s boxes include the Taster box (six bottles) or Discovery box (12 bottles), which feature different ciders each month, delivered across the UK. Further information can be found on Crafty Nectar’s website.

Fine Cider (Cider)

A fine cider and perry merchant, Fine Cider champions quality producers, many of which use hand-picked fruit and ferment only with wild, indigenous yeasts. With a strong selection of sweet, medium, dry, still, sparkling and perry, Fine Cider also offers mixed cases based on their own selections, or based on customers’ specific flavour preferences. Delivery is available throughout the UK, with £10 off orders for most east and north London customers. Further information can be found on Fine Cider’s website.

More soon.

This article is currently in the process of being updated. Got a tip?

Email food@thelondoneconomic.com, or tweet us @TLE_Food.

RELATED: Britain’s best wine delivery services operating through the COVID-19 pandemic