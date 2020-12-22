Part of its Tempus Barrel project, Beavertown Brewery has launched two brand new beers: The Chariot and The Rule of Three.

Inspired by the seasons, timed with the ancient pagan wheel, the new range of Tempus Barrel Project beers are brewed with locally sourced ingredients, from fruit, foraged herbs, malt, or hops, each transformed using a range of slower brewing techniques. In addition to Beavertown The Chariot, a Bretted Pilsner, and The Rule of Three – a mixed fermentation Saison – two more regular offerings will be brewed throughout the year, plus a further eight planned, seasonal releases.

On the launch of the new beers, Logan Plant, Beavertown Founder and CEO, said: “Tempus has been a passion project for us for a while, we’re relaunching it alongside two new tantalising beers to reach a different audience of people who are conscious about the planet and how their drinks and food is sourced. We’re hoping when each beer is sipped that people take their time with drinking it, carefully pairing it with their food. For us, this experience is about digging a little bit deeper into what the drinking experience can be.”

A “Bretted” Pilsner, Beavertown The Chariot is brewed to 5.6 per cent abv with Pilot hops, fermented in stainless steel, racked into separate oak barrels with several strains of Brettanomyces and aged for three-to-nine months, then lagered further. The result is a gently carbonated, refreshing Pilsner. Notes of orange and tangerine peel are prominent on the nose alongside aromas of hay and leather, while the palate has a complex, Bretted character. Woody barnyard savours are complete with some clove spiciness, oak, a slightly medicinal herbal edge, and a yeasty, vinous quality over a citrus backdrop with plenty of bright lemon zest on the clean, balanced finish. Great when drunk fresh, but also designed to be aged in the bottle to allow the flavours to develop further.

Beavertown The Chariot and Beavertown The Rule of Free are available from the brewery’s webshop. £4.50, 375ml bottle.

RELATED: Food & Drink Christmas Gift Guide 2020