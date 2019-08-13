A Barbican pub is serving up a multi-layered ‘game afternoon tea’ to mark the start of the season.

The “Glorious Twelfth” kicked off yesterday, with hunters across the country heading out for grouse, pheasants and other birds for the next 121 days.

To mark the occasion The Jugged Hare has launched a raft of special dishes including Game Eclairs, Kentucky Fried Pheasant and Game Afternoon Tea.

The more adventurous diners can wash down their food with a new, limited edition hare infused Gin, served from mid-August.

Encouraging guests to try something new, The Jugged Hare will also be launching ‘Game Scholar Cards’ throughout the season where diners are invited to tick off the different variations of game they have tried to be in with the chance of winning different edible prizes.

There’s also a host of special events taking place throughout the season, such as:

Gourmet Game and Bordeaux Dinner –Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st November

After selling out last year, The Jugged Hare Gourmet Game and Bordeaux Dinner has returned with two dates thanks to popular demand.

On the evening, guests can enjoy the perfect combination of five courses of game with beautiful wine pairings.

Game & Whiskey Tasting Experience in Partnership with Glenfiddich Whisky

The Jugged Hare is proud to partner with Glenfiddich Whiskey this game season. A limited edition menu will be available from September where guests can try an experimental and unique range of game inspired snacks.

The innovative menu will included delicious items including Game Éclair and Game Croquettes.

All items on the menu have been expertly paired with three different whiskys by Glenfiddich, creating a unique tasting experience for diners to enjoy.

Diners will also have the chance to win unique whisky tasting to take home.

Game Afternoon Tea

With a spin on the traditional afternoon tea, the new ‘Game Afternoon Tea’ set menu incorporates a selection of game-season treats served with a selection of tasting ales and game snacks.

A unique experience to help mark a special occasion or for adventurous diners to try something new.