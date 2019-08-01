Running until the end of August, Sartoria has launched a new bar menu celebrating Acqua di Parma’s Blu Mediterraneo fragrance collection.

An emblem of the most refined Italian lifestyle, established in 1916, Acqua di Parma is a fitting partner for Sartoria, a high end Italian restaurant on Saville Row – one of London’s most famously stylish streets. For Summer 2019, chef patron Francesco Mazzei has created a special new menu of three cicchetti dishes and three aromatic cocktails for the restaurant’s Libare Bar and Terrace, each inspired by an individual fragrance from the Blu Mediterraneo line: a range of fragrances designed to evoke the charm of the Italian Mediterranean, the area of Italy that Calabrian Mazzei calls home.

Fusing classic Mayfair charm with timeless Italian style, the restaurant’s Libare Barand Terrace has been temporarily transformed into a summer retreat, decorated with orange trees and candles from the Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Home Collection. Here, service is suitably relaxed while the elegant terrace worked as an ideal oasis from the chaos of central London during a recent visit on the UK’s hottest day on record. It’s also worth noting that Sartoria’s omnipotent air conditioning unit is an absolute godsend.

Attempting to explore the eternal link between scent and taste, still championing the Mediterranean heritage of both brands, Sartoria’s cicchetti menu includes a trio of snacks, including veal and fine herb meatballs inspired by the key notes of basil and Italian lemon in Acqua di Parma’s Mirto di Panarea scent; ‘Nduja roast scallops with fig compote; and avocado tartare with flaked almonds, a summery vegetarian offering which pays homage to Mandorlo di Sicilia and Sicily’s abundance of fresh green almonds.

Highlights from the drinks menu include the ‘Bergamotto di Calabria’ (£11),a zesty cocktail combining Italicus bergamot liqueur with Sipsmith gin, cucumber water, lemon and mint; and the ‘Chinotto di Liguria Negroni’ (£10), a fresh take on a classic Negroni, mixing rosemary-infused Averna with Campari – complete with a dash of chinotto tonic water for an edge more akin to an Americano. An expectedly exceptional aperitif.

Sartoria’s Librare Bar and Terrace can be found at 20 Savile Row, London, W1S 3PR.