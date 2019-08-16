In celebration of its 15th birthday, London’s famous ICEBAR has seen a complete refurbishment. Now offering three concepts under one roof, the UK’s only permanent bar made from ice is now joined by Yuu Kitchen, a restaurant with ex-Nobu London chef Jon de Villa at the helm, and Fire Bar, which serves an extensive list of cocktails in a dramatic setting with the bar boasting a backdrop of real flames. Furthermore, a new terrace has also opened for the summer and ICEBAR has launched its 15th installation, with 30 tonnes of ice sculpted to evoke a Norse theme.

On the Heddon Street venue’s ground floor, the Fire Bar is a low-lit space with quick, casual service. Quickly succeeding the launch, the bar has introduceda brand new drinks list comprised of champagne cocktails, gin and tonic variations, ‘Greatest Hits Cocktails’, ‘To Warm Up’, ‘Premium Cocktails’ and a small selection of ‘Virgin’, non-alcoholic serves. A ‘Cocktail of the Month’ is also available. At the time of writing, an unusual ‘Bubblegum Negroni’ is championed, featuring bubble gum syrup and orange juice in addition to classic components gin and Campari. Elsewhere, drinks include the likes of ‘Once Upon A Time In Mexico’ (£12), comprising Casamigos Reposado, Patrón Café, espresso and chocolate; or ‘Yuzu Smash’ (£12) made with Belvedere Citrus vodka, tart yuzu purée, vanilla and lime.

As reported by on-trade specialist CGA Strategy, the Porn Star Martini is currently the most ordered cocktail in UK restaurants, bars and pubs. The drink has become so popular; Absolut Vanilla is now the best-selling flavoured vodka in the UK on-trade market. It’s thus unsurprising that Fire Bar’s new drinks menu features a riff on the modern classic, first created by LAB bar founder Douglas Ankrag at The Townhouse in Knightsbridge. Here, the ‘Royal Passion’ (£13) favours Belvedere vodka, also teamed with passion fruit and vanilla elements, but trading Prosecco (traditionally served on the side) for a top of Moët & Chandon Brut which lends a dry, elegant edge to the drink.

Another highlight from the new drinks menu, the ‘Tropical Old Fashioned’ (£12) favours rich Havana Club seven-year-old rum in place of bourbon, joined by honey bitters and a splash of apricot liqueur to complement the rum. Another fun, unconventional play on a classic executed with unexpected aplomb.

Fire Bar can be found at ICEBAR London, 31-33 Heddon Street, London, W1B 4BN.