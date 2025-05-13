Japanese favourites with a French twist.

Rating

Food: 8/10

Service: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

The Detail

To a young generation who’s concept of Japanese food is mostly Itsu, Wagamma and ramen, the idea that one can go to a restaurant/bar in London eat well and enjoy well mixed cocktails in an elegant space might seem strange. To most London Economic followers it might seem like an obviously good thing to go and do which Bar Des Pres does while putting a different spin on Japanese cuisine.

Bar Des Pres sits behind a quiet glass fronted entrance at 16 Albemarle street in Mayfair, on entering the first impression is of an elegant cocktail bar with a number of tables to one side. That the space is dominated by the well appointed bar shouldn’t confuse you, Bar Des Pres serves fine Japanese food with a Gallic flourish. On our visit the bar was busy with a well turned out crowd, (this is Mayfair after all), providing a good first impression. Starting with one of their signature cocktails we rather greedily ate our way though a number of beautifully presented dishes starting with marinated sea bass, followed by a superb crunchy crab and avocado galette – here the French element really shone through. From that point on everything we tried was well executed and we left the restaurant happy, and due to the cocktails feeling that all was well with World.

Crunchy crab and avocado galette

Bar Des Pres is worth your time, the food is very good, the atmosphere is lively enough without being ‘Soho’.

Cyril Lignac is an accomplished restauranteur and at Bar Des Pres which has outposts in both Paris and Dubai the professionalism shows in both the food and the service. It is well worth a visit if you are in the West End.

The Information



Address



Bar Des Pres

16 Albemarle St,

Mayfair, London, W1S 4HW

16 Albemarle St, Mayfair, London, W1S 4HW



Opening times



Monday – Saturday : 12:00- 15:00 and18:00- 23:00

Sunday : 12:00- 15:00 and18:00- 22:00

Contact

Telephone: +44 (0)203 908 2000

Email: [email protected].

Website: https://www.bardespres.com/london-restaurant/