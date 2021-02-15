Cult favourite restaurants BAO and Black Axe Mangal have collaborated on a brand new, limited-edition meal kit, available from 9am today (Monday 15th February).

A take on BAO’s hugely popular Made-By-You-Kits, launched last year, the new BAO x BAM box is borne from the mutual respect between both restaurant teams, featuring a brand new bao and exclusive collaborative merchandise. The boxes are limited to just 500 and will be available until the end of February, although expected to sell out much sooner.

Available from BAO’s online Convni Store, the BAO x BAM Made-By-You Kit comprises six baos filled with ox tongue, rarebit, sauerkraut, Frenchie’s mustard, dill pickled cucumber, and spicy crispy shallots – inspired by a Black Axe Mangal signature dish that occasionally features, itself inspired by classic Reuben sandwiches and Beigel Bake on Brick Lane. With Black Axe Mangal in hibernation since the first national lockdown, these Made-By-You kits offer a rare opportunity for fans to get their fix from one of London’s most exciting restaurants.

Each kit, priced at £50 to serve two people, will also include a BAO x BAM long sleeve T-shirt, designed by BAO’s Creative Director Erchen Chang, inspired by the Black Axe Mangal brand, plus two Taiwanese beers.

On the launch of the new BAO x BAM Made-By-You kits, BAO Creative Director Erchen Chang said: “We’ve been huge fans of all things BAM for some time, so we’re really excited to have worked with Lee [Tiernan] on this kit, and to have had the chance to mix things up by creating a Made-By-You Kit version that includes one of our favourite BAM dishes (their Reuben Bao), as well being inspired by Lee and the BAM brand to create an exclusive tee.”

The BAO x BAM Box will be available exclusively on baolondon.com at 9am on Monday 15th February, with a limited run of just 500 kits. Nationwide deliveries are made on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

