James Lowe and John Ogier, the team behind Michelin-starred Lyle’s in Shoreditch, and Borough Market wine bar and bakery Flor, will introduce a new take-away exclusive brand next week.

Launching on Wednesday 10th June, ASAP Pizza is borne simultaneously from the pair’s long-standing plans to open a larger bread and pizza-focussed restaurant, and the necessities and pace of the world post-COVID-19. Here, sourdough pizzas will be made with heritage British wheats, with a prominent focus on high-quality suppliers. ASAP Pizza will utilise the same directory as Lyle’s and Flor, including Bermondsey’s The Ham & Cheese Company, La Latteria, Cobble Lane Charcuterie, and Natoora.

Set to have a “New York style vibe”, ASAP Pizza’s creative direction will be led by Pam Yung, following her experience of hosting worldwide pizza pop-ups, including cooking at Bonci in Rome, as well as with Massimo Laveglia at L’Industrie Pizzeria in NY, Montreal’s Le Vin Papillon, and Tartine Bakery in Seoul.

The menu will feature both red and white based pizzas, including the brand’s own take on a classic ‘Hawaiian’, topped with pickled Scotch bonnet chillies, red onion, grilled pineapple, and cured pig’s cheek. Other pizzas will include ‘Prosciutto’, featuring homemade prosciutto cotto from Gothelney Farm in Cornwall; and London-centric ‘On and On’, topped with green onions, new season garlic, wild garlic, and wild marjoram. All pizzas will also be customisable with the likes of Cantabrian anchovies, house-made sausage, and smoked mozzarella.

ASAP Pizza’s launch menu will also include a range of small plates such as ‘Burrata, asparagus & preserved lemon’, and desserts including classic Tiramisu and ice cream sandwiches from east London’s Happy Endings.

Operating from the Flor kitchen in Borough Market, ASAP Pizza will be available for Click & Collect and Deliveroo, with a delivery radius including parts of London Bridge, Southwark, Elephant & Castle, and Kennington. ASAP Pizza kits will also be introduced in the near future, delivered further than the hot delivery radius. Click & Collect will launch at 5pm Wednesday 10th June, followed by Deliveroo launch on Thursday 11th June.

Further information can be found here.

RELATED: London’s best restaurants offering take-away and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic