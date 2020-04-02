Following a £500,000 crowdfunding investment in January 2019, Croydon-based brewery Anspach & Hobday launched their brand new can range last month.

The first cans to have been made available from the brewery include three of seven core range beers, and a different monthly special which will be made available each month. Available in 440ml cans, core beers include The Pale Ale, The Sour Dry Hop, and The Ordinary Bitter, plus The Sea Salt & Chilli Stout – the first canned special. The cans are available as a four-pack, with a mixed option or singular style available for delivery via the brewery’s webstore. Anspach & Hobday also intend to can all of their core range and specials in the near future.

On the launch of the new can range, Anspach & Hobsday Chairman and Co-Founder, Jack Hobday said: ‘We’re extremely excited to launch the first range of Anspach & Hobday cans. It means we’ll be able to get our beer straight to our customers in the freshest way possible. They’re more ecological and more economical and of course they showcase our fantastic illustrations! Beautiful beer in beautiful cans. We’ve been working on our cans since our crowdfunding in January of early last year, so it’s rewarding to deliver and give our fans what they want and deserve.’

Anspach & Hobday Head of Production and Co-Founder, Paul Anspach added: ‘We’ve been wanting to can for a while, not only because of how they look and feel, but because at the end of the day it’s better for the beer. Less Oxygen and no light means a better shelf life and our beers tasting at their very best!’

A canned, update on the original session beer, Anspach & Hobday’s The Ordinary Bitter is far from ordinary – brewed with US Chinook hops and EKG, canned at 3.7 per cent ABV. On the nose, aromas of pine, dark fruits and slight spice are joined by sweet malt notes. Malty biscuit and caramel savours continue on the palate, alongside some hop bitterness and very feint orchard fruit notes which develop on the finish with a smooth mouthfeel and remarkable balance between hop bitterness and malt sweetness. An unexpectedly full bodied beer considering the relatively low ABV.

Anspach & Hobday’s cans are available for delivery when ordered via the brewery’s webstore.

