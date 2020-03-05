If you’ve ever daydreamed about jetting off to New York City to dine at The Beatrice Inn, then daydream no more. Angie Mar is bringing her unique dining experience to London for one week only at renowned restaurant, New Street Grill.

Angie Mar, who was named 2017 Food and Wine Best New Chef, will offer a limited edition menu for her takeover in London. In true Mar style, the menu will feature big and bold cuts of meat, paired with delicate, fragrant herbs and fruit. Mar’s niche is very much carnivorous, so New Street Grill seems like the perfect host as the Liverpool Street restaurant specialises in exceptional cuts of meat and fish.

The one-off residency with Mar will offer guests a unique dining experience, combining the chef’s innovative take on the preparation and presentation of meat, with New Street Grill’s focus on provenance and quality of produce.

Stand out dishes on the menu will include The Beatrice Inn’s famous buttermilk fried chicken with spiced honey; roast duck flambée, and braised oxtail. And the dessert offerings sound just as exciting, with options such as chèvre cheesecake and the intriguing bone marrow and bourbon crème brulée.

Photo: Johnny Miller

Commenting on the six-day residency, Angie Mar said: “I’m so excited to get back to London and share the experience that is the Bea with the city. My mother grew up spending much of her childhood in London and for me, the cuisine has always been something of both comfort and inspiration.”

So there’s no need to fly 3,000 miles to dine at one of New York’s must-visit restaurants now when it’s our doorstep, for one week only.

New Street Grill’s Angie Mar takeover will run from March 9th-14th . Bookings can be made through the restaurant’s website.

RELATED: London’s best new restaurant openings: March 2020