In celebration of the first shipment of Prosecco DOC Rosé from Villa Sandi, which will arrive in the UK next month, Adam Handling Chelsea will serve a new festive pink afternoon tea from Saturday 21st November until the new year.

For the new pink afternoon tea, the pastry team at chef Adam Handling’s Chelsea restaurant, at the Belmond Cadogan, will serve pink savoury dishes such as dill-cured smoked salmon with cream cheese; red onion and stilton tartlet; and a vegetarian stuffing sandwich with red cabbage and cranberry on tomato bread. Sweet dishes will include a pink parcel with blackcurrant mousse and vanilla brûlée, and a ‘Christmas bauble’ with coconut cream and passionfruit curd.

On the launch of the new afternoon tea, Adam Handling said: “Prosecco is the best-selling sparkling wine in the UK, and there’s been so much excitement around the introduction of the Rosé version. We’re really happy to be able to be the first to offer a special Afternoon Tea full of festive flavours, and to serve it with a delicious wine which is so much fun, and livens up the whole table.”

Earlier this year, the National Wine Committee in Italy gave Prosecco DOC winemakers the go-ahead to produce Rosé wines. Using grapes from this year’s harvest, the first of the Rosé production will be available in the UK from November.

Owner of Villa Sandi – a leading winery in the Prosecco DOC and DOCG regions – Giancarlo Moretti Polegato was the first to propose a Prosecco Rosé when the DOC was created in 2009. Villa Sandi’s Prosecco DOC Rosé is made with 85 per cent Glera, the grape variety Prosecco is made with, and 15 per cent Pinot Nero. The winery has been making classic method wines using Pinot Nero for four decades and is uniquely positioned as one of the appellation’s leading Pinot Nero growers. The new appellation regulations require that the wines be made with Pinot Nero that has been grown within the DOC.

The festive pink afternoon tea will be served with a glass of Villa Sandi Prosecco DOC Rosé, for £65.00, or with a choice from a range of Newby teas, at £55 per-person. It will be available at Cadogan’s by Adam Handling, and in the bar at Adam Handling Chelsea, at the Belmond Cadogan on Sloane Street.

