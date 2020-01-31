If someone was to ask me which is my favourite part of London for a night out, without a doubt I would say Soho. Gritty, edgy and full of all walks of life, it’s my go to place for a couple of beers with friends or a crazy night out. Soho has it all. Nestled in the heart of the area, 100 Wardour Street is a live music venue where you can not only enjoy your morning coffee or a delicious lunch, but also dance into the early hours or enjoy a couple of cocktails and watch the world go by.

Set across two floors, the exterior of the historic venue can be deceiving as it’s actually very spacious once you step inside. The ground floor consists of a relaxed and stylish Bar & Lounge, which is perfect for lunch, firing off a few emails between meetings, or after-work drinks.

This winter saw the venue’s first ever winter installation as the front bar was transformed into the Alpine Lodge in collaboration with Moët & Chandon. Giving serious après ski vibes, the fluffy furniture and winter lights makes it the perfect place to escape the cold weather and snuggle up with a champagne cocktail.

But if it’s dinner or a bigger night out that you’re after then 100 Wardour Street’s restaurant and club is the place for you. Previously London’s Marquee Club, and having had the likes of David Bowie and The Rolling Stones perform there, it’s only right that the club hosts live music as well as some of London’s best DJ’s five nights a week.

The set menu and spacious dining area means you can enjoy a top notch dinner while enjoying the band’s performance. As with most central London venues, drinks don’t come cheap at 100 Wardour Street, but they’re definitely the average price you would expect to pay in the capital. The usual cocktails are all on the menu, such as the Pornstar Martini, but the menu also offers something a bit different such as the Mess Around – a homage to Ray Charles. This tasty concoction consists of Bulleit Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry, Amaro di Angostura and ginger ale (£10).

100 Wardour Street also offers a colourful range of non-alcoholic cocktails such as the Teen Spirit, which is dedicated to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and mixes Seedlip Spice with pineapple, passion fruit, vanilla and ginger beer (£8). There’s also a great selection of beers and wines to ensure that everyone is catered for. And not forgetting the large dance floor where you can shake off the pressures of London life and boogie to some familiar tunes.

In a nutshell, 100 Wardour Street has you covered morning until night, any day of the week. And with Sunday brunch events and celebrity appearances on the calendar for 2020, it should definitely be on your list of places to go in Soho.

RELATED: Bar of the Week : Madison