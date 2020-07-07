As thousands of restaurants and pubs opened last weekend, many are still set to re-open, facing a myriad of difficulties in accordance with the strict safety guidelines in place. Soho restaurant, 10 Greek Street, for instance, is unable to open at the moment, with the tiny space making social distancing practically impossible. Until the restaurant does re-open, Executive Chef and Co-owner Cam Emirali has shared a collection of recipes, perfect for barbecue season.

10 Greek Street prawns, fennel, rocket & chilli recipe

Ingredients

Serves four

Prawns, 16 (ec2 size)

Fennel seeds, 20g

Garlic, 20g, crushed

Roasted red pepper, 1, deseeded

Chilli, 2 large, deseeded

Good quality sherry vinegar, a splash

Extra virgin olive oil, 20ml

Method

Blitz all ingredients in a food processor until smooth, peel prawns leaving the head and tails on and marinate prawns for 10 – 20 minutes.

Season prawns with salt and pepper, BBQ or pan fry until cooked, serve with a shaved fennel, rocket and chilli salad.

10 Greek Street lamb rump, grilled courgettes, peas, broad beans and anchovies recipe

“One of my favourite ways to cook lamb rump (from a good quality butcher), serving alongside a fresh spring salad of courgette, peas and broad beans, then bringing everything together with mouth-watering smoked anchovies. Here is a recipe below for you to try at home.”

Ingredients

Serves four

Yellow courgette, 1

Green courgette, 1

Fresh peas, 100g, blanched

Fresh broad beans, 100g, blanched and podded

Fresh mint, 20g

Smoked anchovies

For the lamb marinade

Lamb rumps, 4

Garlic, 20g, crushed

Rosemary, 20g, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Sear lamb in hot pan or grill, and then roast or BBQ until pink

Barbeque courgettes that have been cut into 3mm ribbons, add fresh blanched peas and broad beans; dress with a delicious sherry vinegar, torn mint, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Serve the lamp with a few smoked anchovies scattered on top and the salad.

10 Greek Street watermelon salad recipe

Ingredients

Serves four

Watermelon, 500g

Feta, 100g

Red onion, 20g, finely sliced

Good quality olives (such as Arbequina), 60g, pitted

Pine nuts, 20g, toasted

Fresh mint & basil, one cup full, washed and picked

Good quality sherry vinegar, 10ml

Good quality olive oil, 30ml

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Cut watermelon into roughly 4cm by 2cm cubes, gently break feta up, put all the ingredients into a mixing bowl, gently dress.

Plate it up onto a serving platter and finish with freshly torn mint, basil and toasted pine nuts.

