As thousands of restaurants and pubs opened last weekend, many are still set to re-open, facing a myriad of difficulties in accordance with the strict safety guidelines in place. Soho restaurant, 10 Greek Street, for instance, is unable to open at the moment, with the tiny space making social distancing practically impossible. Until the restaurant does re-open, Executive Chef and Co-owner Cam Emirali has shared a collection of recipes, perfect for barbecue season.
10 Greek Street prawns, fennel, rocket & chilli recipe
Ingredients
Serves four
Prawns, 16 (ec2 size)
Fennel seeds, 20g
Garlic, 20g, crushed
Roasted red pepper, 1, deseeded
Chilli, 2 large, deseeded
Good quality sherry vinegar, a splash
Extra virgin olive oil, 20ml
Method
Blitz all ingredients in a food processor until smooth, peel prawns leaving the head and tails on and marinate prawns for 10 – 20 minutes.
Season prawns with salt and pepper, BBQ or pan fry until cooked, serve with a shaved fennel, rocket and chilli salad.
10 Greek Street lamb rump, grilled courgettes, peas, broad beans and anchovies recipe
“One of my favourite ways to cook lamb rump (from a good quality butcher), serving alongside a fresh spring salad of courgette, peas and broad beans, then bringing everything together with mouth-watering smoked anchovies. Here is a recipe below for you to try at home.”
Ingredients
Serves four
Yellow courgette, 1
Green courgette, 1
Fresh peas, 100g, blanched
Fresh broad beans, 100g, blanched and podded
Fresh mint, 20g
Smoked anchovies
For the lamb marinade
Lamb rumps, 4
Garlic, 20g, crushed
Rosemary, 20g, chopped
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
Sear lamb in hot pan or grill, and then roast or BBQ until pink
Barbeque courgettes that have been cut into 3mm ribbons, add fresh blanched peas and broad beans; dress with a delicious sherry vinegar, torn mint, olive oil, salt and pepper.
Serve the lamp with a few smoked anchovies scattered on top and the salad.
10 Greek Street watermelon salad recipe
Ingredients
Serves four
Watermelon, 500g
Feta, 100g
Red onion, 20g, finely sliced
Good quality olives (such as Arbequina), 60g, pitted
Pine nuts, 20g, toasted
Fresh mint & basil, one cup full, washed and picked
Good quality sherry vinegar, 10ml
Good quality olive oil, 30ml
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
Cut watermelon into roughly 4cm by 2cm cubes, gently break feta up, put all the ingredients into a mixing bowl, gently dress.
Plate it up onto a serving platter and finish with freshly torn mint, basil and toasted pine nuts.