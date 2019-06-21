★★★★☆

In a time when the UK is closing in on itself, Curzon and Anthony Woodley have tailored a beautiful tale of compassion, love and basic human decency .

Lena Heady, who plays the female lead, herself volunteers in Refugee camps and her and crew have volunteered at the “Calais jungle” in order to help making this beautiful story. The main character in the film is a young man from Eritrea, a refugee looking for shelter and in the UK, a country that for people in this circumstances is considered a safe haven if not even “Heaven”.

The film plays very well in portraying, even if in a mild manner, all the things those who seek asylum have to go through in order to have safety, peace and health. This is not guaranteed, since even getting to the UK, you might not be allowed to remain and might be forced back to whatever evil you were trying to run away from.

Lena Heady portraying a UK Border control officer is just brilliant as someone who being a highly respected officer in her position and having her own demons and personal issues, can still have empathy and realize who are the danger and who is genuinely a victim, making her character both likeable and relatable to. Ivanno Jeremiah as the main character is touching and amazing throughout his performance.

For me, The Flood’s idea is genuinely to break the misconception that most refugees are terrorists, criminals or just people looking for an easy life and to live out of social care benefits. This film is clearly to make us remember of how lucky we are for living in this continent that is Europe, to be more empathic, but certainly, to not judge a book by its cover and judge all to be the same.