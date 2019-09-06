A documentary on one of the World’s longest standing annual public meetings premieres in cinemas today.

THE BIG MEETING documents the Durham Miners’ Gala which sees the city being taken over by miners, trade-unions and the public in a celebration of noise, colour and solidarity, of class culture, creativity and endeavour.

Attracting 200,000 people, banners and brass bands parade through the streets to honour their heritage.

The film reflects the past, present and future of the Gala and labour movement, whilst following four protagonists over the course of this impressive working-class occasion.

Director, Producer and Writer Daniel Draper said: “Visiting and filming the Gala in 2016, I was exposed to the colour, noise and environment for the first time.

“It’s something I’ve struggled to articulate into words to people ever since. I don’t think words can do justice to such an occasion – I feel like the Gala is a living and breathing organism, something not static, but immovable – a celebration of working-class life, not just today, but almost as if it takes place in the past and future simultaneously.

“I suppose this film is an elaborate explanation of something wonderful and beyond words.”

THE BIG MEETING will be released in UK cinemas from 6th September 2019. Check local screenings here: www.galafilm.co.uk.