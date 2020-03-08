★★★☆☆

The dramatic opening of Sulphur and White sees a man hurriedly making his way to the cliff edge. On an unusually sunny English day and what looks like the white cliffs of Dover, the distraught individual is psyching himself up to jump. As the still camera zooms in on his pained face, we are left questioning: what is this insufferable turmoil that led him to this decisive moment.

Based on true story, the film is an unsettling account of the life of David Tait (Mark Stanley) whose childhood is marred by brutal abuse. He is the only son of a British couple who emigrated to South Africa for work, with a stern, merciless father (Dougray Scott) and a loving yet feeble mother (Anna Friel). David’s childhood is a rather lonely, isolated one. This escalates after the disturbing events that take place regularly at his part-time job at the local grocery store, left mercilessly at the hands of its sinister owner. Matters become even worse when the abuse is repeated at home by his own father.

Fast forward to a grown-up David, now estranged from his parents, morphing himself into a ruthless city trader. Working hard, playing hard; self-medicating with booze, drugs and excessive exercise. His life has become a continuous attempt to obliterate the haunting presence of the past. From one failed marriage he embarks on another with a colleague (Emily Beecham), but once their new-born arrives, it invokes a mental break down. David is unable to connect to the baby and instead the years of suppression unleash themselves and inevitably his life spirals out of control.

The childhood sequences albeit traumatic, are the most vibrant and interesting. Despite their harshness, they are juxtaposed by a beautiful cinematography accentuating the magnificence of the South African topography. It’s when the film locates to the stringent corporate world of London, that it begins to feel distant and a tad soulless. It’s likely attributed to the austere architecture of his working environment as well David’s obnoxious, laddie persona and self-destructive behaviour. The scenes of his never-ending decline feel drawn out and the more poignant and gripping moments such as the uninvited appearances of his mum thinly explored. Yet Sulphur and White is very slick and well-produced; unnervingly engaging throughout. Stanley’s David is laudable, as is the fine performances of Friel, Scott and Beacham. As well as the urgency of the subject matter and the bravery of David to share his story, cannot be emphasized enough.