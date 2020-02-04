★★☆☆☆
The London Economic Film editor Christopher Marchant joins Silver Screen Show host Alenya Wood to discuss Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr. and directed by Stephen Gaghan.
You can check out more Silver Screen Show reviews here.
The London Economic Film editor Christopher Marchant joins Silver Screen Show host Alenya Wood to discuss Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr. and directed by Stephen Gaghan.
You can check out more Silver Screen Show reviews here.
TheLondonEconomic.com – Open, accessible and accountable news, sport, culture and lifestyle.
Read more
Editorial enquiries, please contact: jack@thelondoneconomic.com
Commercial enquiries, please contact: advertise@thelondoneconomic.com
We do not charge or put articles behind a paywall. If you can, please show your appreciation for our free content by donating whatever you think is fair to help keep TLE growing and support real, independent, investigative journalism.
© 2019 thelondoneconomic.com - TLE, International House, 24 Holborn Viaduct, London EC1A 2BN. All Rights Reserved.
© 2019 thelondoneconomic.com - TLE, International House, 24 Holborn Viaduct, London EC1A 2BN. All Rights Reserved.
Leave a Reply