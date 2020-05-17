★★★★★

Eliza Hittman is carving a niche for herself as a formidable purveyor of hyper-realistic myopic tales of innocence lost which simultaneously irradiate subtle yet damning commentary on broader societal issues. In Never Rarely Sometimes Always, the multiple-choice options on an assessment form at an abortion clinic; she details a probable journey for countless teenagers in Republican America, who resort to surreptitious and precarious methods to cross state lines in order to get an abortion.

In this road movie of sorts, from rural Pennsylvania to New York City, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) with help of her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) armed with a cumbersome wheelie bag make their way to a downtown Manhattan clinic where she will be able to terminate her pregnancy anonymously.

Autumns attempts at a DIY abortion are knowingly futile, downing a whole bottle of vitamin C or punching herself repeatedly in her lower abdomen. Simmering echoes of Mike Leigh’s Vera Drake, mostly in terms of subject matter, where unsolicited pregnancies in the realm of financial scarcity or abusive husbands, corners women into resorting to drastic measures. One would hope seventy years on, matters would have changed somewhat.

Her local family clinic requires parental consent to carry out the procedure and it’s not before they make every attempt from deterring patients from doing so. This family planning practice sole aim is to push their pro-choice agenda, coercing individuals into watching traumatic videos about the medical and religious horrors of abortion. Even the doctor in the surgery conducting the ultrasound unprofessionally exclaims ‘this will be most beautiful sound she will ever hear’. As a non-descript automated thud booms into the room, Autumn is unmoved, turning away from the screen without a second thought.

Hittman never allows for any maternalizing of the situation; keeping things clinical and detached. There is zero funfair, unnecessary elucidations are done away with as this pregnancy in unwanted; likely the result of sustained sexual abuse, maybe from someone close to home. Instead Hittman opts for locations, sparse dialogue, prolonged silences, as well as the somatic and facial expressions to narrate her story. In doing so, she intensifies the poignancy of this 17-year-old’s ordeal and the inhumane, if predictable, obstacles she has to go through.

Skylar comes to her rescue, willingly accompanying Autumn to New York; stealing money from their float at their part time job in order pay for the operation their travel. The camera remains up close and personal on their faces with simpers, frowns and body language holding the conversation. There is a lot inferred but not much is spoke between the two, as if their familiarity allows for telepathic communication. Even in Autumn’s tacit off moments, Skylar remains unruffled completely understanding of her predicament.

This methodological use of conversational restraint is prominent throughout. Such as in the film’s most pivotal scene, where Autumn is being psychologically assessed before her procedure, by a social worker whose comforting high register is a rare moment of civility. The scene hints at something sinister, as the questions become progressively more personal and more penetrating, involving abuse and rape over a sustained period. Autumn becomes increasingly reluctant to respond, choked by the surfacing of unpalatable emotions. The visible discomfort and her inability to hold back the tears speak volumes, perhaps more than any answers would.

Men are presented as perpetrators in both the young women’s’ world. From the very first scenes of Autumn’s guitar performance at her highschool talent show, embarrassingly interrupted by a boy yelling ‘slut’ at her, or be it her unaffectionate creepy step-father, or their boss at the grocery store who inappropriately, slobbers all over both their hands when they cash in at the end of every shift. On the coach, a young boy Jasper (Théodore Pellerin) couldn’t help himself but intrude on their girls’ space, even if he thought it was a harmless touch. Jasper’s presence lingers on in the film, Hittman allows him to transform in our eyes from overly keen verging on lecherous teen, to becoming their eventual lifeline in the film’s denouement.

Never Rarely Sometimes Rarely is an exceedingly powerful movie demonstrating Hittman’s talent for moving, true-to-life storytelling. Composed with thorough detail and calculated reserve, it pulls all the punches without ever saying anything directly. Admittedly it paints a bleak picture, the greyness is ubiquitous; from the gloomy subject matter to the more visual aspects of its bland interiors to the featureless New York Streets. But her observations couldn’t be more vital, stressing injustices that need to be address. Whether it be our imprisoning class system, rampant toxic masculinity to the pseudo moral compasses of the authorities which in this instance forces individuals to risk their lives in a bid to make their own decision about their own body.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always is available online.