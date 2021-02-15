★★★★★

A traumatic past event pushes Katie into a personal and occupational overhaul. Rebranding herself as Maud (Morfydd Clark), she is now a devout Roman Catholic and has become a private palliative care nurse, turning her all-consuming efforts on to new patient, a retired American dancer Amanda (Jennifer Ehle). Amanda is dying of cancer and has decided to spend her last bed-ridden days smoking and drinking herself into oblivion in her large house overlooking the bleak seaside town of Scarborough.

Initially a motherly-carer-pastoral hybrid of a relationship forms, underlined by hints of sexual tension. Amanda finds Maud’s piousness endearing, whilst Maud relishes in the fact that Amanda is completely reliant on her and it’s an opportunity to save her atheist soul. Only things to go awry once Maud’s religious boundaries are tested and Amanda’s imminent demise brings out an acerbic cynicism; culminating into a big rupture that sends Maud spiralling out-of-control.

Director Rose Glass paints a nondescript world, appropriately lacking in any frivolity. A rudimentary aesthetic of muted earthy tones, wooden iconography and low lighting. The cinematography by Ben Fordesman enhances the 70s horror ambiance and but also the dowdy austereness seen in many churches of Christian sects. Heavily reminiscent of past, mostly female, devout obsessive portrayals. Such as the mother (Piper Laurie) in Brian De Palma’s Carrie. Or perhaps more akin to 2018 British indie Apostasy about a Jehovah Witness mother (Siobhan Finneran) whose indoctrinated faith is tested in the face of adversity, yet like Maud it was her newfound faith that saved in the first place.

In a similar trope used in Apostasy, we are privy to an internal dialogue with god throughout. Prayers and inner ramblings offer insight into Maud’s fluctuating mental state, forever questioning god’s silence or loyalty. On this occasion god eventually answers, going even further in the final scenes by gifting her angelic wings and offering her heavenly ascension.

The assumption is that all these increasing apparitions are a manifestation of a psychosis, even though Glass never lets on that what Maud is seeing isn’t real to her. Acts of self-harm, a gruesome moment where she inserts nails in the insoles of her trainers and proceeds to walk about town, in Maud’s eyes are seen as displays of godliness, surpassing such pain-thresholds elevates her above the rest of us sinful mortals.

It’s a terrific performance by Clarke, servicing us exquisitely the erratically emotional gamut of desperation, confusion and self-delusion. Clark’s immersive portrayal ranges from innocent nurse to promiscuous predator to demon slaying saviour. Injecting a bewildered ‘deer-in the-headlight’ sensitivity to Maud; making us sympathize with her plight and comprehend her behaviour, no matter how unfavourable.

With Maud being such an unreliable and erratic narrator in Maud, the film is anxiety-inducing at every turn. Amalgamating effortlessly multiple genres Saint Maud offers a sumptuously detailed characterisation; an immersive psychological whirlwind seen through a theological prism. This is an exceptional debut by Glass signalling to a mature, yet fresh, aesthetically precise directorial style way beyond her years. Dare I say, thrusting her into auteur territory.

St Maud DVD is out now on DVD/ Blu Ray and digital platforms.