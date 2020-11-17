★★★☆☆

Elena (Paula Del Rio) is still embittered by a car accident that has rendered her quadriplegic and killed her twin sister. It’s her first day back at home after another stint in hospital for attempted suicide, under the care of sole surviving family member, her later-in-life father with his own set of serious health issues. As they open the house and brush away the cobwebs her helper dog, a Labrador named Athos, is scratched by a trapped bat. A dramatic turn of events sees Elena left all alone in the house to fend against an increasingly aggressive canine overcome by rabies.

Director José Luis Montesinos uses familiar horror tropes of using a protagonist’s limited physical capacities and a single location shoot to heighten the claustrophobia and defencelessness against an unbeatable assailant. It recalls films such as Hush with the hindering intricacies of one’s disability reinforces the direness of the situation and further using it to propel the story forward. As well the barricaded-in sensation and the flashbacks to illuminating traumatic events seen in Carla Gugino’s ordeals in Gerald’s Game (and of course evoking memories of another Stephen King work, Cujo).

The horror is solely credited to Elena, specifically her facial expressions and deep-seated cries to covey the gamut of gruesome emotions. Del Rio’s loaded performance conjures the perfect mix of desperateness and inevitable powerlessness, unearthing survival instincts unbeknownst to her.

There is a suggestion of the supernatural, as we anticipate something to surface from a well in the back yard, the focal point of childhood flashbacks. But it never amounts to anything, as Montesinos zooms in at the dog’s rabies as the source of conflict. As the rabies take hold, the CGI used to enhance the dog’s (and his sidekick pet ferret named Luke) feralization is slightly unconvincing but perhaps a reassurance that no animals were harmed during filming.

More in the vein of suspense thriller rather than psychological horror. Undoubtedly, it’s an emotive watch that never tires, with a praiseworthy lead; yet however successful this cookie cutter approach to generate suspense, Ropes doesn’t quite manage to rise above other similar offerings.

Ropes will be on Digital Download from 19th November.