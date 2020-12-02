★★★★★

Inevitably Brandon Cronenberg’s films will be paralleled to that of his father, director David Cronenberg, the sci-fi body horror aficionado whose prolific work throughout the 70s, 80s, and 90s influences the genre to this day. With Possessor, Cronenberg utilizes his paternal influence, but successfully surpasses to create his own fully formed vision.

Possessor refers to a contract killer whose consciousness is implanted into the body of another person in order to carry out an assassination. The executioner in this instance is Tasya Vos (Andrea Riseborough) who works in extreme corporate espionage headed up by Girder (Jennifer Jason Leigh), a former assassin, now solely focused on nurturing Vos’ talents. Fresh off a job of mercilessly executing a wealthy lawyer, Vos desires to reconnect with her estranged husband and son. But upon her visit she immediately struggles, unable to emotionally invest. Her role as mother/ wife feels like a pretence signalling to a disturbing trend, with each possession her own memories and emotional imprinting are slowly being erased.

In a bid to escape the confines of her family nest, Vos takes on new job, that of possessing the body of Colin Tate (Christopher Abbott) with the purpose of killing his girlfriend’s Ava (Tuppence Middleton) father, John Parse (Sean Bean) a tech tycoon. A party held at Parse’s mansion becomes another scene of gruesome killings, but Vos is unable to turn the gun on herself (Colin) and finish the job. Seemingly Colin’s innate survival mechanism kicks in prompting his consciousness to surface and an internal tug-of war unfolds, vying for control of Colin’s body.

There is much to unpick visually as well with plot, subtle details littered throughout, alluding to an elusive grander picture. The time period is ambiguous, flip mobile phones suggest the noughties, but perhaps the goings-on take place in alternative reality.

The killings are exaggeratingly brutal. Repeated stabbings shown in all their meticulous gory detail; bodies violently convulsing after major arteries being severed, copious amounts of blood squirting everywhere. Cronenberg opts for practical effects instead of CGI for authenticity, roping in the services prosthetics supervisor Daniel Martin. A standout moment when Colin attacks Parse with a fire poker, skewering it into his head and then twists it around, ensuring that every skull bone crack and blood splat is heard crystal clear.

Yet the horror and gore are juxtaposed by stylized technology and sophisticated settings. Tinted further by a dream-like texture featuring frequent strobing montages (owed to the cinematography of Hakim Hussein). Coupled further with a warped narrative, high calibre of actors and philosophical underpinnings, all propose a more slick and cerebral offering.

Riseborough is exceptional, a role tailor-made for her. A part that she seems to have been prepping for a while now. Resembling a grounded version of her otherworldliness in Mandy or the similarity in looks but a much less clumsy killer than her Mia in Black Mirror’s Crocodile. In Possessor her intentions and outlook are sharper and much more cut-throat. Close-ups of her face fill-up the film considerably, personifying the bewilderment as her internal world gradually hollows out.

Fascinating scenes of her familiarising herself with Colin’s physique and all her newfound sexual urges. Abbott manages to eloquently insight this momentary fresh burst of excitement within Vos, even if its him we are seeing. Imaginably relishing this meaty part. The meta-ness of the whole thing is sublime. Bizarrely it reminds of 80’s comedy All of Me, where Lily Tomin and Steve Martin occupy the same body, but obviously there’s more sinister undertaking here.

It’s a harrowing mind-fuck which deserves a second viewing, if one is able to put themselves through that. Cronenberg unabashedly puts many strong ideas forward which would otherwise feel overstuffed and usually poorly executed. But in this instance, it all works, as the human experiential questions is a natural by-product of being a possessor. Whether it’s the corporate entities controlling us, or the manufacturing of identities or the numerous notions that derive from these concepts. Whatever it is, the end-result is refined, gratuitous body horror sci-fi at its best.

Possessor is out now on VOD.