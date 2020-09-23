★★★☆☆

Director Hong Khaou’s second feature follows a subdued ambience akin to that of his debut film Lilting, exploring themes of isolation and alienation.

In this instance the film zooms in on the loss of one’s cultural identity as a side-effect of migration. It’s a cross that weighs heavily on 30-something gay man Kit (Henry Golding), judging by his melancholic disposition, as he traverses through strikingly frenetic Vietnamese cities in a bid to reconnect with his war-torn childhood past.

Monsoon is set solely in the hustle and bustle of urban city centres with over-crowded markets and bass thumping bars; juxtaposing Kit’s refuge in the silent haven of his minimalist hotel rooms and empty Airbnb flats. There’s little by way of rural off-the-beaten tracks or tropical beach scenes here, more the essence of the lush far east tropics, sweat-inducing humidity, the constant reverberating sound of traffic, along with pervasive sunlight, captured exactly by Khaou’s measured camera movements, panning out in a mediative pace to reveal the splendour of Vietnamese daily life.

Kit hasn’t visited Vietnam since his family migrated to the UK. Wishing to spread his mother’s ashes back in her native country, he takes this an opportunity to relink himself with the places where he grew up and reconnect with long-lost family members. His contemplative, almost down-trodden outlook insinuates symptoms of depression, even though the film never arrives to any conclusion of the sort.

This lackadaisical, often unemotional, manner is the reason you never warm to Kit. This aimless pseudo soul-searching provides nothing but a loose narrative thread, as there is very little by way of plot, and in any case what is, is thoroughly unconvincing. Golding overplays Kit by exaggeratingly underplaying him. Even when we discover his homosexual proclivity, his deadpan, obvious straightness, makes it an incredibly underwhelming revelation. There is not even a pretence of being gay in his acting. The sex scenes themselves are performatively mechanical and soulless, lacking in any intensity.

We assume this aloofness is to reflect Kit’s sense of isolation and alienation. There is no evidence to suggest that his sexuality was an issue, simply because nothing is mentioned. Yet we get an inclining as Kit chooses to refrain from divulging that information to his cousin. A plausible plot touch by Khaou, to hint at more internal conflict. Yet there is a care-free-ness when meeting a Grindr hook-up/ come non-committal fling with Lewis (Parker Sawyers), an American guy setting up a fashion business in Saigon.

These moments of interaction with others, lifting him from his introspection, provide momentary insight into Kit’s more social side, also seen in night-time Skype calls to his brothers and young nephews back in the UK. Yet these exchanges and conversations prove the most challenging aspect, coming across awkward at best.

The dialogue is rather anaemic and artificial, stuffed with superfluous exposition, reeking of contrivances and leaving very little to the imagination. This is aggravated further by the film’s casual stride, which wouldn’t be as bothersome if the interactions weren’t so stilted and forced. Discussions with Lewis, pertaining to loosely explored backstory of his father being at the Vietnam war and him setting up his company in Vietnam to take advantage of cheap labour, all in bid to introduce a socio-political commentary into the dynamics of their relation; an attempt that is most cringeworthy.

Littered with gorgeous symbolic moments of everyday life in urban Vietnam, pitting ever so subtly the old Vietnam, such as lotus tea making, against the modern-day Vietnam, such as a thriving art scene. It’s all there to make sense and visualize Kit’s identity crisis and loss of cultural heritage. And it almost works, but not quite.