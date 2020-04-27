★★★★★

In the titling of his remarkable film Moffie, an even more derogatory Afrikaans slang for ‘faggot’, director Oliver Hermanus makes an intention of reclaiming the word as a badge of honour rather than a precursor for shame. Based on the eponymous autobiographical novel by Andre Carl van der Merwe, a young Nicholas Van De Swart (Kai Luke Brummer) comes-of age through the hardship of conscription and institutionalised homophobia.

Nick is in his late teens, fresh out of high school and is about to be drafted into the military. Like all white South African males of the time in the apartheid 80s, he is sent to the army to combat the threat of communism from neighbouring Angola. A long train journey to his assigned post, has him share a carriage with another recruit, the good-natured Michael Sachs (Matthew Vey), offering him shots of liquor to lessen the nerves . The interaction temporarily softens the blow of the daunting unknown, if it not for it to be interrupted by the alarming sight of a helpless black man waiting by the platform be accosted by the feral recruits on the train, an alarming signifier of what era this is.

As the train makes its way through an eerily barren terrain, the cinematography by Jamie Ramsey shines through. Ramsey utilizes natural light to full effect, his stylized brushes accentuates the dusky colours and the perpetual movement and the unseen dangers of the ubiquitous wildlife; be it the beige-ness of the parched soil, the wide-open nothingness of the sky at dusk or the low visibility of dark night. It’s all matched with an exceptional musical score by Braam du Toit, a presence so strongly felt. Whether its ramping up the anxiety by a continuous hypnotic plucking of strings or the sense of relief provided by the soft choral singing of a countertenor, its compelling emotiveness merits it a place as a stand-alone character.

The cruel military training involves all manner of physical and psychological abuse at the hands of Sergeant Brand (Hilton Presser). Presser excels as the disdainful tyrant whose sole aim is to obliterate any sense of self within the soldiers. ‘You are no longer someone’ he declares to them, ambushing them into subordination by all manner of degradation, ridicule, gruelling training, often beating them for no other reason than whim. The antagonism carries on relentlessly amongst the soldiers. Raging hormones and misguided macho bravado sees them act out on each other, vying for attention and one-upmanship. Nick’s assimilation into this brutal and overtly masculine regime, appears superficially easy. He keeps his head down, remaining as unobtrusive as possible; even outshining himself when he traps and kills an Angolan soldier in battle.

The sensation of shame permeates throughout Moffie, a constant in Nick’s barely lived life. From a flashback to his early teens where his unaware burgeoning homosexual desire is violently reprimanded and humiliated in front of his own parents, all the way to the army’s treatment of suspected homosexuals as clinically insane. Let alone the personal shame felt from the unsaid rejection, when his path crosses with fellow soldier Dylan Stassen (Ryan de Villiers).

Strappingly handsome Stassen conjures a mixture of excitement and caution within Nick. Supressed desires surface after a midnight drill of digging up trenches in the rain, finds an initially reluctant Nick succumbing to Stassen’s unexpectedly alluring calls to cuddle for body heat. As the the intimate moment ignites an infatuation within, fear keeps everything under lock and key, and its only when Stassen makes another move, Nick irrepressibly responds. Yet their dalliance is short-lived as Stassen inexplicably finds himself in Ward 22, the dreaded psychiatric ward.

Hermanus’ story and its execution are just too perfectly crafted and hyper-realistic to provide any improbable closure, despite the director’s best efforts to showcase absolute beauty throughout, even in the gruesome of moments. The ongoing brutality and arduousness of Nick’s military experience have left their permanent marks and even when he seeks out Stassen post conscription, who is even more scarred and distant, the potential love finds itself at a dead-end . Even though Moffie doesn’t end with some culminating relief, the repreive is through all the adversity Nick has found self-acceptance.

Moffie is out now on Curzon Home Cinema.