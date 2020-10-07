★★★★☆

An audacious sophomore effort by director Craig Roberts, Eternal Beauty is a vivid character portrayal of paranoid schizophrenic Jane, played by a typically exceptional Sally Hawkins. Also featuring the crème de la crème of British acting talent, Roberts’s sophomore release is a follow-up to 2015’s Just Jim. An equally striking and similarly idiosyncratic debut following the trials and tribulations of an excluded teenager (played by Roberts) all under the guise of twisted comedy.

Its insinuated that Jane’s affliction was the result of being ditched at the alter as a young bride. Aided further by an emotionally incapable mother (Penelope Wilton) and an expressionless father (Robert Pugh) unable to deal with eldest daughter’s downturn and her subsequent erratic behaviour. Turning all their attention to youngest daughter Nicola, a spiky, morally vacant and sexually promiscuous figure (played fiercely as an adult by Billie Piper) along with her own toffee-nosed daughter Lucy (Rita Bernard-Shaw), neglecting Jane and middle daughter Alice (an understated and slightly underused Alice Lowe) in the process.

Perhaps a simplified rationalisation for Jane’s ailment a few decades later, but the flashbacks to her younger self (played by Morfydd Clark) are intriguingly insightful and ultimately sad. The permanent psychological scars of a young overly sensitive soul harshly trampled on by the world so early on in life.

In the present day, the parents have become accustomed to Jane’s capriciousness if still perplexed by it. Hilarious scenes of Jane buying her own Christmas presents on her family’s behalf, wrapping them and then going through the motions of unwrapping them, acting all surprised. Alice, now estranged for the family and stuck in a loveless marriage is the most sympathetic and caring to Jane’s peculiarities. And Jane in her own way tries to protect Alice from her cheating smarmy husband (Paul Hilton).

The family dynamics, hallucinatory attacks, therapy sessions and frequent ominous phone calls from what appears to be an aggressive lover, we never get to see him, occupy the first half of the film. Until a reacquaintance turns love interest, appears midway in the form of Mike (David Thewlis), shaking things up by sweeping her off her feet to the dismay of everyone, who turns out to be even more unhinged.

Like in Just Jim there is a sensation of time-lessness. The amalgamation of things such as the décor, clothing, a modern-day car or the omission of mobiles and technology, make it slippery to pinpoint to a specific era. The flashbacks have a tint of the 60s or 70s. There is an ambiance of Wes Anderson and Michel Ghondry; clever editing and sophisticated framing fetishize the banal everyday aesthetics into stylish quirky, occasionally dark, photographic stills. Yet the film’s indie Britishness, the psychedelia-tinged blurred perspective and prickly aloof secondary characters is heavily reminiscent of Peter Strickland films.

Roberts based Jane on an extended family member, celebrating her condition in a way for possessing such a rich inner world. A character study, which Hawkins takes on with full gusto, vexing her acting muscles to the max. Delivering with precision all the nuisances of her character’s psychopathology; combining her autonomous spritely spirit, unmanageable oversensitivity and her permanent exhaustion from the whirlwinds of her hallucinations.

All the signifiers are there; the rambling internal thought processes, hearing voices, visions, suspicions and obsessions with conspiracy theories. Yet, her bright-eyed and bushy-tailed disposition does away with most of the doom gloom that come with part and parcel with such depictions. Hawkins injects an innocent likeability and silliness to Jane, conveying her internal mayhem with comic timing and witty one-liners.

Eternal Beauty is out now.