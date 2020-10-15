★★★☆☆

Director Emily Harris eliminates the vampiric supernatural element from possibly the earliest works of vampire fiction, the famous novella Carmilla by Sheridan Le Fanu, as well as unintentionally extracting any hint of horror at the expense of commendably portraying a young queer coming-of-age period drama.

Retaining some of the novella’ original gothic feel, Harris narrates a completely different story, more in line with lesbian period dramas which have preoccupied independent queer cinema of late, with releases such as The Handmaiden, Portrait of Lady on Fire to the upcoming release of Frances Lee’s Ammonite.

Like Harris, such filmmakers exhibit a keen interest in the genre as a platform to queer the past, to tell stories that may have potentially been erased in a bid to reclaim some gay heritage. Or perhaps the conservative, trad setting provides for rich emotional fodder for a forbidden love to thrive and ultimately fall. What makes Carmilla even more special, is that its lesbian underpinnings where present in the original source material.

A ferociously inquisitive adolescent, Lara (Hanna Rae) out of boredom from her pristine aristocratic life and becomes infatuated by an injured Carmilla (Devrim Lingnau) who is unexpectedly brought into the manor one evening, rescued from a nearby carriage accident. A beautiful and mysterious Carmilla, suffering a supposed bout of amnesia, is similar in age to Lara, quickly becoming her confidante. Their closeness eventually leading to physical attraction is much to the dismay of dominatrix style governess, Miss Fontaine (Jessica Raine) who inexplicably fears Carmilla, blaming for Lara’s newfound unconstrained behaviour.

The pervasiveness of dark wood, this large empty Victorian manor, shadowy scenes lit by a single candle-light is undoubtedly gorgeous but nothing feels like its lurking in the shadows. What is missing here is a sense of build-up and ominousness. Carmilla and Lara’s relationship unfolds rather dramatically, as well the impetus behind other related characters needed more screen time. And the omitted menacing sensation would have been more immersively conducive.

It’s a film that is pleasing to the eye, owed to the preservation of these aesthetic gothic attributes coupled by strong performances which attempt to ramp up the tension and dread. However, the result is neither eerie nor sinister.

Carmilla is released in cinemas on 16 October.