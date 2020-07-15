★★★☆☆

In a previous life, I used to work as music publicist. I remember the UK music press used to gag over anything that came from Iceland. Perplexed by their immediate response, I coined it the Bjork effect. This already pre-agreed expectation that music artists from this particular frosty Scandinavian isle, were automatically considered cool, edgy, ethereal, artistically conceptual but all done under the guise of subtlety and Nordic quirkiness. Admittedly, more often than not, these bands were very good and possessed the aforementioned qualities, but for me it was this pre-existing notion that got under my skin, it whiffed of contrivance and affectedness. Sadly, this was something that emerged within me whilst viewing Hvitur Hvitur Dagur (White White Day).

This is not to say White White Day is a bad film by any means, I noted numerous praiseworthy points. Whether it’s the naturalistic portrayals by all cast, its enthralling dramatic plot, the hyper realistic depiction of loss and psychological break down. Also the cinematography is stunning, utilizing the pervading fog and the volcanic coastal terrain, brimming with emotive isolation reflecting Ingimundur’s (Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson), melancholic psyche. Yet it’s the visual element, which is most problematic, particularly Hlynur Pálmason’s directorial choices. He introduces this extra prolonged stylistic interludes and intentionally understated camera perspectives which come across as superficial, verging on the pretentious.

Ingimundur, a police chief, is mourning the death of his wife. A box of her stuff uncovers she had an illicit love affair. The revelation sends him spiralling into the dark depths of anger, as the violent feelings of betrayal and revenge surface full throttle. His madness escalates reaching its zenith, as he destroys his therapist’s office, attacks and imprisons his colleagues, steals a police car, digs a grave to bury his wife’s lover. Ingimundur’s moments of rage are truly captivating, an exceptionally raw performance by Sigurðsson, as well as a welcome acceleration from an overall sluggish pace, which is arduously enhanced by these indulgently lengthy montages.

An almost ten-minute-long distance shot in the beginning of Ingimundur’s makeshift house weathering all four seasons, or the unnecessary drawn-out final scene of his granddaughter Salka (Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir) on his shoulders making their way through a dark tunnel only to be finally interrupted by the closing credits. Or this unnecessary collage of scenes where each actor is staring back at the camera. At face value these scenes have little bearing with character or plot and deviate from what is otherwise a solid narrative.

Ingimundur’s mental unravelling is valid a stand-alone story and Pálmason’s directing was exceptional enough without the superfluous aesthetic frivolity, no matter how undeniably pretty these scenes may be. It’s this intentional artifice that encouraged my biased judgement of what could have been a truly special film.

Hvitur Hvitur Dagur (A White White Day) is available on digital platforms.