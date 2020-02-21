Donald Trump has mocked South Korean film Parasite and its best picture victory at the Oscars, but has been swiftly dealt with by film critic Mark Kermode.

Director Bong Joon-Ho’s searing commentary on class struggle made history at the Academy Awards this month when it became the first foreign language film to win the top prize.

On a memorable night, Parasite also earned Bong best director and won both best original screenplay and best international feature.

However, Mr Trump was not impressed and bemoaned the film’s success during a rally in Colorado.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” the president asked, prompting boos from the crowd.

“The winner is – a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about?

“We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give him best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get Gone With The Wind. Can we get Gone With the Wind back, please?

“Sunset Boulevard? So many great movies.”

Mr Trump added: “Did this ever happen before?”

Neon, the North American distributor of Parasite, responded to the president.

“Understandable, he can’t read,” the company’s official Twitter account said.

In response film critic Mark Kermode tweeted: “When Hattie McDaniel made history by winning an Oscar for GONE WITH THE WIND, she did so in the segregated whites only Ambassador Hotel where Selznick had to call in favours to get her in. No wonder Trump asks his supporters “Can we get Gone with the Wind back?”

