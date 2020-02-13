★★★☆☆

As Jane Austin’s classic novel about youthful hubris and the perils of idealised romance gets another reboot, we cast our minds to its predecessor, the 90s Gwyneth Paltrow starring vehicle, whose artwork has become a staple in pop culture for the past 20 plus years.

Fashionably dated with a fresh-faced Paltrow sporting a first-rate English accent playing a meddling matchmaker, accompanied by the who’s who of upcoming talent of time.

Unintentionally and retrospectively, despite its period-ness, it’s loaded with 90s retro coolness which we see influencing the arts and fashion of recent years. Hence a remake was only inevitable. Emma is played by Anya Taylor-Joy, a well-to-do noble daughter with a saviour complex.

I’ve been a fan of Taylor-Joy since her exceptional turn as a possessed daughter in Richard Egger’s New England set The Witch, then morphing into a dry upper-class high schooler in the underrated macabre Thoroughbreds, earning further bonus points for me as the voice ofBrea, in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal. And here Taylor-Joy shines again with her unusual elfinprettiness, adding an edge to Paltrow’s conventional aristocratic beauty.

Taylor-Joy’s Emma is more of a mixed bag, despite great efforts to appear otherwise, she is never seemingly in control. Her Emma is strong, confident, knowing of her privilege yet there’s an underlying deer-in-the-headlights quality, as she tries to manoeuvre people into hooking up with very little success, complicating things further in the process. Equally rivalled by Mia Goth’s Harriet Smith who frequently steals the show as Emma’s lesscharming, frumpy sidekick. Harriet becomes the sole focus of her attention as a fixer-upper; salvaging her from ordinariness, simultaneously making her a laughingstock of the local high-society in a bid to find her a suitor.

Director Autumn De Wilde offers a slick yet supremely frilly interpretation. Drawing rooms painted in thick lavender purple and ornamented to the nth degree in rococo style; resembling an assortment of Mrs Kipling’s fondant fancies, a crochet toilet paper doll’s wet dream.

A background in music videos could have pleasantly led De Wilde down a more alternative Baz Lauhrmann/ Jonas Akerlund route, but instead she sticks to similar lines of previous outputs, concerning itself with a detailed period representation. And like itsprecursors, owed mainly to Austin’s writing, there is the slight feminist streak, mainly seen through Emma’s small acts of non-conformity.

It’s the beginning of the film I found most irritating, with all its hackneyed comedic silliness, as each character is introduced. Predictable wink wink jokes and overbearingly cutesy quintessential prim and proper mannerism, which annoyingly the audience around me found funny, which for me felt flat, contrived and condescending. It’s not until these introductions are done away with, actors settle into their roles and Emma starts to messthings up, that things start to get ‘real’.

The revelation that her match-making skills are not up to scratch or her inability to fathom her own feelings for Mr Knightley (a notable Johnny Flynn whose transition from singer-songwriter to actor is on an uphill trajectory), hints atdeep-seated issues of losing her mother so early in life and a submissive father (Bill Nighy)who has very little input. Perhaps an over-analysis of Austin’s character, but it’s an interesting take nonetheless, which De Wilde cleverly hints at.

The visual element is the film’s greatest strength further combined by impressiveperformances, but perhaps its efforts, mainly in dialogue and plot execution, for broadappeal leads to a more style over substance offering. Then again, what was I expecting? Yes,it maybe twee, mainstream, Working-Title-esque, but admittedly it’s captivatingly prettyand very entertaining; on those grounds the film is a success.