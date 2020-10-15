★★★★☆

An autobiographical story of Matt Fifer’s own troubling childhood experience sees the light of day at this year’s London Film Festival.

Cicada is a familiar account of burying oneself in earthly vices in a bid to distract from internal discontent, such as heavy workloads, alcohol, drugs or copious amounts of sex.

Such is the relentless pursuit of 20-something Ben (Fifer, who also co-directs, co-writes and co-produces) to avert from the looming horrors of the past. These chronic issues flare up under the microscope of a newfound relationship, where his behaviour is reflected back to him in Sam (Sheldon D. Brown, also on writing credits).

The first five minutes of Cicada is collage of ample sex and nudity, detailing Ben’s countless flings with a multitude of partners: men, women, older, younger, friends or co-workers, in all manner of positions and locations. Granted Ben fits the mould of a ripped Aryan blue-eyed Grindr pin-up, his successful sexual prowess come part and parcel with his befitting natural attributes and alluring aloofness. But, as he confesses to his therapist (a hilarious Colbie Smulders), this obstinate quest of carnal satisfaction is a symptom of an inability to connect with others emotionally.

Sam’s irresistible good looks and reluctance to dive into sex immediately intrigues Ben, but also coincides with an unprecedented period of self-realisation. As their tender relationship unfolds, it also becomes intermittently prickly. Barriers slowly come down to reveal deep seated issues of Ben’s childhood abuse; spurred further by a simultaneous news story, emanating from a background TV or a car radio, about newly arrested paedophile. For Sam on the other hand, this newfound intimacy challenges his reluctance, his closet-ness; the result of a shockingly violent hate crime that has left him with a serious health condition.

It’s a case of misery loves company, as the two try to create a semblance of a relationship. Yet their perennial triggers lend themselves to frequent arguments and over dramatics. It’s surprising this couple holds out for so long. This convoluted intimacy, reminds of the relationship of Michael Haigh’s Weekend, but perhaps the intensity on this occasion is dialled down, even in the moments of melodrama. Aided further by Fife’s understated, monotone, almost placid almost demeanour. An insular soul who has created this detached outer shell to contain all his simmering anxieties.

It’s all interjected by montages of hipster Brooklyn scenes of their stylish makeshift apartments in Williamsburg, riding vintage bikes, wearing straw hats, drinking craft ale in the park. These recurring visual mosaics are undeniably gorgeous but subvert the film’s tone repeatedly. One scene could be a flashback to Ben as a traumatized child switching to an uncorrelated moment of blissful coupledom accompanied by backing track of Grizzly Bear.

Fife attempts to over pack with the addition of numerous strands and characters, perhaps versions of ones plucked out of real life. The interracial nuances of their relationship is brought to the fore, when he subject Sam to a dinner with all his all white friends, to endure clumsy and ignorant commentary. An enlightening scene, but a lightly forced one. Or his dizzy doting mother or the pronounced presence of his comical therapist whose pseudo-humanistic approach to therapy is entertainingly uncomfortable to watch. Moments that are sporadically hit and miss, but are charming, nonetheless.

The gold nuggets to take away from Cicada lie in the pictorial elements, owed to Fifer’s directorial eye. The whole film is laced with beautifully idyllic dream-like moments of New York. But there is the also the rarity in Cicada, the manner in which Fife uses his personal perspective to detail his troubling past as a form of catharsis. This can provide a way for people in similar predicaments to identify, thus making this film a particularly poignant watch.