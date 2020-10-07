★★★☆☆

Director Ekwa Msangi casts her warm and sincere eye over this intimate tale about a family’s reunion after seventeen long years. Opening scenes of Walter (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), a migrant who settled in New York fleeing war-torn Angola, anxiously waiting at the airport for what turns to be awkwardly reacquainted with his with wife Esther (Zainab Jah) and daughter Sylvia (Jayme Lawson).

A lot can happen over seventeen years. Sylvia has grown up without a father figure, Esther found solace in Christianity in a Tanzanian community and Walter has formed a relationship with someone else. Coming together was bound to have its teething problems, as personal differences generated by time and distance surface full throttle, augmented further by the limited room in Walter’s one-bedroom apartment in the Bronx. It’s hard to imagine how this family has spent so much time apart, a cause of bitterness for Sylvia. Yet a likely a common occurrence among migrants the world over; debunking the myths of riches one can earn in the west on low-paid jobs. Perhaps it boils down to a choice of sending money back home verses using it to pay for expensive flights.

The tribulations of this reunification are told threefold, in segments, detailing each family member’s perspective. Each character redefines with their own version; the discomfort, the suppressed feelings, questions, resentment and the rediscovery that come part and parcel as they settle into their new life. Walter is expected to revert to a person he is no longer and perform his spousal duties forsaking a love he is more familiar with than his own wife. Sylvia is supposed to be delighted being in New York but has instead been dragged away from a rich life with close friends to a strange place to live with a dad she feels abandoned by.

Yet its Esther’s portrayal that outshines. Living through war, forsaken by her husband (even if consented), consumed by her fear of the perils of the world and from being alone, even if it’s with a man who no longer wants her. Too scared to allow herself to live, thinking it’s imperative to fiercely protect herself and her daughter. You probably would turn to religion, if it provided you with much needed consolation and a sense community. She allows her zealous faith to dominate; her religious paranoia freaks out on the mere action of hubby bringing home some wine to have with dinner. Given the meatiest part, Jah delivers a tremendous character construction, eloquently conveying all Esther’s internal complexities and contradictions. Her storyline could suffice as a stand-alone film.

Msangi’s tender way of shooting allows for a very personal look in, aided further by the filming in the confined space the family inhabit. The triptych format allows for the nuances of each to shine, yet there is a sense that it dresses a rather basic premise, as each segment doesn’t necessarily provide much further plot development. It does however offer an in-depth character background but most importantly it’s there to provoke thought by portraying very real and personal familial depictions of the cost of migration and displacement.