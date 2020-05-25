And Then We Danced is the first LGBTQ+ film to come out of Georgia. Based on the story of dancer Merab (Levan Gelbakhiani) whose aspirations of joining the national ensemble start to slowly dissipate as his burgeoning sexuality surfaces. An exceptionally crafted coming-of-age movie set within the hypermasculine world of traditional folklore dance was predictably met with great controversy and protest when it was premiered in Tbilisi at the end of last year.

With its release in the UK, The London Economic had the chance to speak to directors Levan Akin and lead actor Levan Gelbakhiani to tell us all about their film.

How long was the film in the making?

Levan Akin: I started doing the research in 2016. And the filming, wasn’t that long ago…. like last year (2018). I think the 5th October to be exact. We filmed the whole thing over a short period.

Was it easy to cast for the movie considering its LGBTQ+ subject matter?

Akin: It was very organic. It was very different the way how I usually cast for film, and I would imagine others do. When I started doing the research, I was originally wanting to make more of a documentary hybrid. In doing that process I found a lot of ‘real people’, which I then decided to use when it turned out I was making a film. The film is a mix of actors and non-actors. Like Levan is non-actor… I basically chose people that I thought were interesting and that had something of themselves that I could put in the film.

When contacting people did you come up with any resistance?

Akin: None from the main actors in the film. We did meet a few Georgian actors, specifically older ones and they immediately refused to be part of it because of the topic. Older generations of actors perhaps were concerned to be associated with the project.

Did you have any doubts with taking on the role?

Levan Gelbakhiani: The thing is, when they offered me the role, I said no several times because I was thinking of what people would think. But then when I spoke with my friends and my family, they encouraged me. I mean mum was a little hesitant at first, she was scared of what might happen. Then I started realizing, this would actually be a big opportunity for me. Also, for me as Georgian, I feel like I want things to change and progress but never really knew where to start to encourage that change. With a film like this, it’s a great opportunity to instigate this change. Also inspiring for others to make this change.

Can you tell us how you injected that fluidity and flare into what is considered austere masculine dance?

Gelbakhiani: I am contemporary dancer, so I think that movement comes natural to me. Although everyone goes through a period folklore dancing when you are at school. Folklore dance is stiffer, which is very different to how I dance. So, we played on that.

Akin: I think Levan will always dance differently because he is a contemporary dancer. And for me that is what suited the narrative. Of him not fitting in, with what the dance required. It was there from the beginning.

Were there issues filming in Georgia?

Akin: All the funding came from Sweden and France. Nothing from Georgia. The whole shoot I would say was very troubled. It got to the point we had to lie and tell people alternative story of what the film was about for people to allow us to shoot at various places. We had bodyguards on set as we got death threats. We wanted to be safe in case some random person turned up on set and started to cause trouble.

The chemistry between Merab and Irakli is palatable.

Akin: Yes, I would say that it was there already. It was palatable to me from the very beginning. The very first moment I auditioned them together. If you meet Bachi in real-life he is a very charming person. His smile comes through his eyes. I don’t think chemistry is something that you can create.

Despite the film exploring the revisited themes of coming-of-age which is a premise for a lot of LGBTQ+ films, it feels fresh and avoids over sentimentality.

Akin: I feel that the film is well thought out. In how I present the world and the characters. I mean it’s a fine line to avoid over-sentimentality. As a director it’s all about balancing. Also, a lot if happens in the editing room. I am not an overly sentimental person. I think in tragedy there should be humour and in humour there should be tragedy. You can’t be too sweet or too soft. Also, I have a lot of love for all the characters in the film, even the antagonists. A lot or humour injects a certain humanity, understanding of the character’s motives. Not meaning to sound arrogant, but I do feel it’s a matter of taste. This is my taste… my way of telling a story.

The film appears to be a concise reflection of Georgia’s apparent struggle between progress and tradition.

Levan Akin: It’s in every single scene of the movie.

What is this struggle?

Akin: Georgia’s history is a little complicated. It’s a country that has been under other countries rule a lot, including Russia, most recent. I think that Georgian culture and national identity is very important to a lot of local people and therefore a need to preserve them. People feel very threatened when they are being asked to change in any way. They feel that their cultural identity is under threat. I think Russia is using this LGBQT issue. Using to show Georgian people that if they look towards the west, they may become inflicted with this ‘gay virus’ that could infect their kids. It’s a political tool.

Yet you do see an aspiration to be more European, within some of the characters in the film. Like Merab’s girlfriend advertising her cigarettes from London.

Akin: Of course. The youth are driving progression in the way. They were born with the internet. Also, in general, a lot of people in Georgia feel like they should be a part of Europe, because of its history of being under Soviet Union some feel that the country’s growth has been stinted. There are some telling facts; like it was the first country in the world that voted in a social democratic government in 1918. There were women in parliament then as well, but that only lasted a few months after the Bolshoviks took over. To play with the fantasy what would Georgia have been if the 100 years hadn’t been lost; it’s something that a lot of people in Georgia think about.