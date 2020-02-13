A new piece of Valentine’s Day-inspired street art apparently created by Banksy has appeared in his home city of Bristol.

Residents in the Barton Hill area of the city woke up to the artwork on the side of a house this morning (Thurs).

Credit;SWNS

It seems to show a young girl firing a slingshot of flowers – possibly in relation to February 14th.

The mysterious artist has yet to claim ownership – although the piece bears all of his hallmarks.

Credit;SWNS

The Bristol Somali Community Association posted photos of the artwork on Twitter.

They said: “Today in Barton Hill, we woke up with this remarkable mural art painted on one of the houses of the area.

“We hope it’s Banksy’s work. Come and have a look yourself. Whoever painted, it’s worth admiring their creativity.”

Credit;SWNS

The Bristol-based graffitist is known to create his masterpieces under the cover of darkness – leaving the scene before anyone can spot him in action.

