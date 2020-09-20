After over 24,000 people made complaints to Ofcom after Diversity’s BLM-inspired routine, judge Alesha Dixon continued the support in face of the outrage at the dance.

She wore the eye-catching BLM supporting jewellery after Diversity’s powerful BLM-inspired routine sparked the complaints to Ofcom.

Diversity’s routine saw a man in a police uniform kneel on star Ashley Banjo, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd, while other dancers performed with police riot shields.

It is close to becoming the most complained-about TV moment of the decade and Ofcom is deciding whether to investigate.

ITV has said it “stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity’s performance on BGT”.

Tears

At the time the routine aired Dixon told the Daily Mirror: “On the day of the performance, the camera didn’t actually pan to the judges and I was sitting there in floods of tears.

“I had this overwhelming feeling of, ‘Wow I can’t believe I am watching this on BGT’. It felt really important.”

She has been praised by viewers of Saturday’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-final for wearing a statement Black Lives Matter necklace.

Ofcom announced that it will not be investigating the prime time ITV talent show, after a performance from Diversity led to the huge number of complaints to the media regulator.

ITV previously announced they were standing by Diversity, saying in a statement: “Britain’s Got Talent has always been an inclusive show, which showcases diversity and supports strong storytelling in all forms and ITV stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity’s performance on BGT.

“Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity and diversity of modern Britain and their performance was an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020.”

Fans took to Twitter to praise her

1.

What a rare treat it has been to see so many gammon absolutely losing their shit over Alesha Dixon wearing a NECKLACE. Keep going babes #BGT #BRITAINSGOTTALENT pic.twitter.com/lu5T308wB9 — Kelly Jackson (@Kelly_Jackson88) September 19, 2020

2.

3.

I can’t believe that some people think that Alesha Dixon wearing a BLM necklace on BGT is more controversial than black people being murdered.. Like what the fuck is up with your morals?



People are dying and you’re more upset about a necklace that’s bringing it to attention — Jen Dickinson (@jenjdickinson) September 19, 2020

4.

I can already smell the ofcom complaints about to come in because of Alesha Dixon’s necklace 🙄. Get a grip people #BGT — Hannah (@hannahdoth) September 19, 2020

5.

I'd just like to say: HUGE respect and support for @AshleyBanjo, Diversity and @AleshaOfficial.

Keep doing what you're doing.

✊👏👏👏 — eithne-s (@eithne_s) September 20, 2020

6.

I have no choice but to STAN Alesha Dixon! What a queen! ✊🏽👑 — ✨ (@xnotsurprisedmf) September 20, 2020

