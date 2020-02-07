This Morning host Phillip Schofield has announced he is gay on Instagram.

The presenter – who has been married for nearly 27 years – made the revelation on Friday morning, sharing an emotional post on his account.

The statement reads: “You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing — and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years.

“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

“This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion, Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.”

The presenter also praises his “incredible” wife, adding: “I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I’ve ever met.”

