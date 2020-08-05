START Art Fair has announced that it is to go ahead as planned, confirming its presence as the only major fairs to take place in London this autumn.

Faced with the impact of COVID-19 START Art Fair and Saatchi Gallery are determined to play their part in getting the art world back in business in a safe manner.

START’s seventh edition will open to the public at London’s iconic Saatchi Gallery between 22 and 25 October 2020.

The fair will present a programme of gallery and major artist exhibitors complemented by innovative START Projects.

START will actively implement social distancing as well as a full range of sanitary protection measures that will be put into place. All measures at START Art Fair will reinforce the safety of exhibitors, visitors and service providers in strict compliance with the instructions of the British authorities. They are dedicated to working to ensure the best exhibition conditions for gallerists, staff and visitors.

Seismic art scenes

Specialising in major talent from around the world, START Art Fair will present the works of painters, photographers, sculptors and makers from around the world. Many will represent themselves, others with galleries. Together they will combine to showcase a compelling survey of seismic art scenes and global developments from around the world.

The START Art Fair features the UK’s leading portrait artist and art provocateur Lincoln Townley who will return for another lap of honour. The BAFTA artist in residence will show his new £20m Universe collection designed for the cryptocurrency market in the post lockdown era.

The Universe collection was inspired by billionaire space projects led by controversial businessman Elon Musk and his dream of settling humans on Mars. The vibrant images of powerful faces have the determination to escape our planet, a planet too small for their ambitions.

Lincoln said: “This latest collection is about mankind’s obsession with space exploration and the shear guts its takes to look at starting life in on other planets. visionaries like Elon Musk behind SpaceX’s plan to colonise Mars, Richard Branson with his Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos with his remarkable Blue Origin projects. These people are masters of the universe and I wanted to expand my own creative ideas by creating extremely colourful pictures of achievement and look at the images of the first man on Mars, the first disco on Mars, the first banker on Venus. Creating this collection over the last two years has been like entering a new dreamlike world and has is very exciting to see where it will lead to next.”

START will also feature British abstract artist Nat Bowen who will launch her ‘Back to Light’ collection which will be showcase her £100,000 Black Diamond piece. The London artist known for her vibrant, colourful resin pieces was inspired to create her latest works by our emergence from lockdown and ‘back to light’ again. The glamorous art star applies her sensory techniques and visual language of light and space has been in-demand under lockdown, with collectors from New York, Europe and the Far East snapping up her work.

Start Art Fair was founded in 2014 by collectors

and philanthropists, David and Serenella Ciclitira. Seasoned travellers and art collectors, David and Serenella travelled the world, discovering new

artists and galleries. After establishing the Global Eye Programme in 2008, an initiative that includes books, exhibitions and art awards, they believed a new kind of contemporary and global art fair could exist within the British landscape, one that could be new and relatable, ground-breaking and commercial, edgy and established.

START Art Fair was created to be an inclusive international platform where emerging and established artists can showcase their work. In seven years, the fair itself has helped springboard a wealth of exciting talent from all over the world. Previous visionaries to have headlined have included Liu Bolin, Teamlab and one of the most colourful artists working today, Philip Colbert.

Physical world

David Ciclitira explains that all participants were keen for the fair to go ahead as planned in the physical world.

He said: “The virtual fairs were a good temporary solution and were relatively successful as it was an exceptional moment when the public was confined indoors and the world was at a standstill, so people had the time to spend going through all the online viewing rooms…. but it is not a substitute.”

START Art Fair is a five-day event that features booths, projects and presentations, all manners of contemporary art and ground-breaking conceptual and stylistic content from around the world. Collectors and culture seekers will discover a curated collection of 21st century art, design and decorative arts. With guest installations, curated projects and art with an achievable price tag to the reassuringly expensive, this annual event is as global as it gets. Vibrant and global, START Art Fair 2020 will be the art fair to remember.

