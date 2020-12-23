A song entitled ‘Boris Johnson is a F***ing C**t’ has surged up the charts and become an unlikely contender for Christmas number one.

The track – by an Essex punk band, The K**ts, is currently top of Spotify’s chart of viral songs – and threatens to take the crown.

Speaking from his Basildon home yesterday, the band’s lead singer told his Facebook followers: “That is purely down to you. I want to say thanks very much and congratulations to all of you that have helped out on this in Scotland in Wales in Northern Ireland and in England.

“We’re all in the same boat so thank you very much for coming together and showing him what you think of him.” He urged fans: “Keep streaming.”

Have a listen, if you want, here.

