R&B star Mabel has made history by performing at the world’s first vertical stage gig.

The 23 year-old belted out her tunes from a 30ft high, three-storey stage in front of 2,000 fans in London.

She performed with her band, DJ and dancers across multiple levels to celebrate the grand opening of Samsung KX, London’s new destination for culture and innovation.

The stage was designed with the unusual layout so Instagram-loving gig-goers could film it vertically on their smartphones.

Forward-thinking performance

Mabel said: “London will always be close to my heart as I’ve made so much music here and I’m honoured and excited to headline the world’s first vertical gig at Samsung KX.

“This type of forward-thinking performance paves the way for more innovation within the city’s live music scene.”

The vertical gig took place under the iconic kissing point in Coal Drops Yard, home to the newly opened 22,000sq ft Samsung KX experience space.

The new destination serves as a live example of how people could live in the future, offering guests a more ‘multi-sensory’ experience to inspire them to push their limits.

Samsung KX

From fashion and fitness, to science and street dance, local thought leaders gathered in Samsung KX to mark the official launch with a conference that crowned creativity in the capital.

It was the first of many events which will take place at the space, with each tapping into community passions and Samsung’s brand ethos to ‘do what you can’t’.

Tanya Weller, director of Samsung Showcase, KX, said: “We are thrilled to deliver a world first music event for our guests at Samsung KX.

“This experience was designed to give fans the ultimate performance tailored specifically for instant sharing.

“We pride ourselves on creating innovations that defy barriers and tonight’s vertical stage performance alongside a panel of thought leaders showcased how if we work together, we can do just that.

“We’re excited to see how Samsung can integrate into their visions of a better future by providing a destination for the latest in local culture and innovation, powered by Samsung technology.”