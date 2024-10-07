Things aren’t looking too good for Peter Andre as tickets to his latest tour are on sale for just £1 each after poor sales.

The Australian singer is set to embark on a 41-date tour of the UK beginning in the new year, but sales for some dates appear to be severely struggling.

The ‘Mysterious Girl’ singer is set to perform the hits of Frankie Valli at a variety of venues across the country.

Standard ticket prices range from £20 to over £50, but some venues have reportedly slashed prices to just £1 in a bid to fill seats.

The Sun reports that Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall are selling the tickets for this price, and that there is a host of seats left at venues in Grimsby and St Albans.

He’s even had to stoop to playing the Conservative Party Conference, which has to be a new low for him!

Watch: 90s singer and reality TV star Peter Andre gyrates and dances with ex cabinet ministers in Birmingham as he performs at the Tory Party Conference pic.twitter.com/ScpDaQTwh8 — The Standard (@EveningStandard) October 2, 2024

However, it’s not all bad news for Andre, as he has recently landed a new gig.

The 51-year-old is set to make a return to acting in a new Channel 5 drama.

“I have got a part in a new Channel 5 drama as one of the lead characters, which I’m excited about,” he wrote.

I can’t reveal the name of it just yet or give much away, but I start filming next month and can’t wait to get stuck in. Watch this space!”

The star also recently revealed he is working on new music.

“I’ve been talking about new music for so long but I’m happy to announce that I’m finally working on an album,” he said.

“Next year will be 30 years since the release of Mysterious Girl, so the album is to mark that milestone and will be followed by a tour.”

