Paradise Alley has officially opened its doors to a new summer season with a new, enhanced look and more surprise bookings.

The talk of Brick Lane throughout last summer, 93 Feet East will once again transform their outdoor space into a courtyard utopia making it the perfect habitat to enjoy open air after work drinks, food and music, without charging an entrance fee.

The décor created by the Chou Rouge bridge a gap between paradisiac vegetation, and East London street culture with disco orientated finishing touches. There are plenty of comfy seats in the Courtyard and on the covered Roof Terrace, each with their own bar to ensure you can get a speedy refreshment, even on the busiest of days.

Fresh food is taken care of by The Taco Guy and is situated in the Courtyard and prepared on site. Their menu is designed with both vegans & non-vegans in mind, specialising in delicious homemade tacos with a plant-based twist.

On Fridays from 10pm, the music then moves into the club supporting local DJ talent with special guest bookings along the way.

Since refurbing in the spring of 2018, 93 Feet East has prided itself in supporting local creatives by hosting an abundance of standout events, including the London Jerk Fest, Vegan Nights and the Rare Birds Market. Plus, a special edition of Paradise Alley last August called ‘Three days in Paradise’ which also showcased local art and fashion talent on top of their usual formula.

